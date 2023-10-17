Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto's potential was incredible (& Gege completely wasted it)

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of characters that have become fan favorites in the community and the second season of the anime has made Suguru Geto even more popular. A lot of fans have gravitated toward his friendship with Satoru Gojo, his descent into madness, and his interesting perspective regarding regular humans and whether a sorcerer should fight for them or not.

However, as most manga readers know, Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami set up Geto as one of the main antagonists of the series and then made quick work of him. A lot of fans have felt that he was underutilized and could have been an even better villain for this series, which is hard to deny, considering that he had the bonds, the motivations, and the abilities to be a force to be reckoned with in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Explaining why Suguru Geto's potential was wasted in Jujutsu Kaisen

Suguru Geto had every single element necessary to be the main antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen: he had the design, he had the abilities, he had the motivations, and had the connections with the main cast, particularly Satoru Gojo. It seemed that everything was set to establish him as the main bad guy in the series, and then author Gege Akutami revealed that Kenjaku, a centuries-old sorcerer, had taken over Geto's dead body after Gojo killed the latter.

Now, this isn't meant to undermine Kenjaku, who is a great villain in his own right, but the element that made Geto such a good antagonist is that he was connected to the cast, and the conflict felt a lot more personal. He was Gojo's best friend, he was of the modern Jujutsu world, and he had fallen into darkness because of how corrupt the whole sorcerer role was.

Geto's role also served as a cautionary tale: that having teenagers fighting Curses could have lasting effects, especially when no one is protecting them. This played a huge role in Satoru Gojo's character development and this is why he makes great emphasis that some of his students, such as Yuta Okkotsu or Yuji Itadori, should enjoy their youth even if they are sorcerers.

The full extent of Geto's abilities

Part of the reason Geto was wasted as a character is that his backstory, which is important to give him more complexity, was written after his death in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. So once Gege Akutami decided to make that series canon, it was hard to show how capable Geto was, as he didn't fight Yuta and the other sorcerers at full force because of the respect he had for them, which, in hindsight, hurt his character.

Sure, it's almost certain that Kenjaku is way stronger than Geto but that is just how the manga was written. After all, Suguru had the ability to eat Curses and get their abilities, which is something with endless potential and could have given him a greater edge against most opponents, and that is the main reason that Kenjaku wanted his body to begin with.

As mentioned earlier, both Kenjaku and Ryomen Sukuna are two great villains in Jujutsu Kaisen but they are two objectively evil individuals and the protagonists have no problem wanting to take their lives. Geto added an emotional connection that could have made the conflict all the more engaging and had a motivation that was both psychotic and fascinating as it stemmed from his desire for sorcerers not to suffer more tragedies like the one he went through with Riko Amanai.

Final thoughts

Suguru Geto is one of the most iconic Jujutsu Kaisen characters and also one of the most wasted, considering how important he is to the plot and the ideology behind his actions. While Gege Akutami has crafted two great villains in Sukuna and Kenjaku, Geto could have even surpassed them in terms of motivations and connections to the cast.

