Why does Gege hate Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

The spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 have ignited a massive controversy within the anime community. Fans are left devastated over the manner in which Gege Akutami has concluded the battle between Gojo and Sukuna.

Even though Gojo was winning against Sukuna in chapter 235, the battle seems to have ended with his demise as Sukuna was able to bypass Gojo's limitless and cut him in half vertically. As a result, Gojo's massive fanbase has turned against Gege Akutami, accusing him of deliberately making Gojo lose.

Fans are very unhappy with Akutami's chosen conclusion for Gojo's character arc. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the mangaka harbors animosity towards him and consistently manipulates the narrative to ensure he faces the worst fate.

Gege is accused of hating Gojo following Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers

The spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spell doom for Gojo as he loses his fight against Sukuna, getting sliced in half. This decision from Gege to kill off Gojo has left the majority of fans distraught as they weren't expecting the fight to end so quickly and have such a shocking outcome.

While it's understandable that Gojo being the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen has to be written off somehow, fans aren't satisfied with how nonchalantly Akutami killed him off. This has led to fans accusing the mangaka of bearing hatred towards Gojo, with some fans even threatening the author to bring him back.

Gojo Satoru is the Saitama equivalent of Jujutsu Kaisen and can resolve almost any conflict that arises in the series with his power. So, it is understandable that Akutami needs to kill off Gojo in order to push Yuta and Itadori to reach their full potential and defeat Kenjaku and Sukuna.

However, the ruthlessness with which Akutami has killed Gojo off within the span of a single chapter does not sit well with fans. Fans believe that he has massively rushed Gojo's death and hasn't given his character the chance to bond or have meaningful developments.

Gojo was sealed off for two years and missed out on contributing anything of value to the storyline. After being released from the Prison Realm, the first thing Akutami did was have Gojo fight Sukuna. On top of that, Gojo didn't show much emotion to the fact that Nanami and Nobara were dead or that Sukuna was now inhabiting the body of his student Megumi.

The only thing he seemed to be focused on was beating Sukuna so fans expected their fight to be on the same level as Yamamoto vs Yhwach or Jiraiya vs Pain. They expected it to be one that Gojo would most likely lose, but will down fighting valiantly, making his death one of the most impactful events in the Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, fans think Akutami has killed Gojo in the most unceremonious way, doing a disservice to his character. There is so much more Gojo could have offered, but his time seems to have been cut short by the author. This is why fans have become so enraged with Akutami as they believe he didn't do justice to Gojo at all.

The tweets above show that fans are really not dealing well with the death of Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen fans are distraught at the moment and some of them have resorted to literally threatening Gege Akutami to bring Gojo back. It is important to note that Gojo hasn't been stabbed in the head which means that that is a slight chance that he might revive himself using the Reversed Curse Technique.

Unfortunately, however, the chances of Gojo coming back from the dead twice seem a little bleak. This is why Jujutsu Kaisen fans are so negative towards Gege Akutami due to how poorly he's dealt with their favorite character from the series.

The excruciating pain of Gojo's death is being felt all over Twitter and other social media platforms, with fans being angry at Akutami. Thus, it is safe to say that even if Gege doesn't hate Gojo, the way that he rushed his death is the worst ending his character could have had.

