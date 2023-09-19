Jujutsu Kaisen: Has author Gege Akutami written himself into a corner with Gojo vs Sukuna? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has built a modern rivalry between the characters Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, and someone only needs to go online to see that in full force. Fans on social media have been following these two titans' battle for months now, with every chapter having reactions, memes, nicknames like "Fraudkuna", and so on. No other manga at the moment is generating that level of passionate debate.

However, now that the long-awaited battle between Gojo and Sukuna seems to be concluding, there is an argument online that Akutami has written himself into a corner. Now, everybody knew that this wasn't going to be the last battle in Jujutsu Kaisen, especially with Kenjaku lurking around somewhere, but the outcome could make things a lot more complicated for the author moving forward, especially considering his desire to end the series soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen and the possibility of Gege Akutami writing himself into a corner

As mentioned earlier, this battle has led to very divided sections in the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase: those who support Satoru Gojo and those who support Ryomen Sukuna. And while chapter 235 of the manga seemed to have given Gojo the victory, with even Yuji Itadori saying that his teacher has won, it's fair to say that Sukuna still has Yorozu's "gift", whatever it could be, and that Akutami is known for subverting a lot of expectations.

However, the conclusion of this battle could lead to a lot of problems for the author moving forward, especially with the character of Gojo. If he has defeated Sukuna the way it was shown in chapter 235, then he is far too powerful to keep in the remaining portion of the story because he could easily take down Kenjaku, who has been the mastermind of everything that has happened in the main plot thus far in the manga.

There is also the element of Sukuna and how his image as a powerful Jujutsu master has been hurt by this battle. A lot of fans feel he relied far too much on Megumi Fushiguro's Shikigami technique and didn't show enough of his own powers, which is why his winning now, barring a writing masterclass by Akutami, would feel disappointing, and that is saying a lot considering how the character has been portrayed in this conflict.

The battle for what it was and ramifications moving forward

Despite what can be said moving forward, Gege Akutami has seemingly delivered the goods when it comes to Gojo vs. Sukuna. While the next couple of chapters in the manga should conclude the final details of the battle, barring any surprises, it has to be said that the two strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters proved why they are ranked that way.

Both Gojo and Sukuna showed how powerful and capable they are, delivering a mastery of Jujutsu sorcery that even left the likes of Yuta Okkotsu, one of the strongest in the series, completely speechless. Akutami had been hyping this battle for a long time, and there was a lot of room for disappointment, but he has managed to deliver a battle that will remain in people's minds.

However, perhaps his biggest challenge now is continuing the story and ending it in a way that feels compelling and fulfills his wish of ending it soon. There is still the threat of Kenjaku, who could have a contingency plan if Sukuna was defeated, and the role of the rest of the cast, particularly Yuji Itadori, so that is going to be another challenge for Akutami in the near future.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen could arguably be the most popular manga at the moment, and the battle between Sukuna and Gojo is the main reason for that. Now that this fight seems to be heading to a conclusion after months of chapters, it's time to see how the story moves forward and what surprises Akutami has in store for everybody.

