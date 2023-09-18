What is Sukuna’s Black Box ability in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the anime and manga world by storm, introducing viewers to a diverse cast of characters with unique abilities and powers. Among them, the antagonist Sukuna stands out as an incredibly formidable foe who is often referred to as the King of Curses. This intimidating title alone indicates the tremendous strength and capabilities that Sukuna possesses.

While many facets of his powers have been showcased throughout the series, one particular ability remains shrouded in mystery - the so-called Black Box technique.

This Black Box is an enigmatic power that Sukuna has teased at times but not yet fully revealed. Its true nature and potential implications are still unknown, leaving fans to speculate wildly about what this technique could entail. This article analyzes the snippets of information available about Sukuna's Black Box ability and attempts to shed some light on this cryptic power.

Some of the prevalent fan theories regarding the Black Box technique and what its full capabilities might be when finally unleashed will also be discussed here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sukuna's Black Box ability in Jujutsu Kaisen is a manifestation of his Innate Technique

Expand Tweet

The Black Box ability, as fans have named it, is believed to be a manifestation of Sukuna's Innate Technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. This technique is activated when Sukuna gave the command of "Open!"

Following this command, he unleashed a fire-based attack on Jogo, another character in the series.

Sukuna was seen utilizing this technique during his fight with Jogo in the Shibuya Incident arc, but its full capabilities are still unknown. There have been instances where Sukuna was seen using invisible slashes against his adversaries. Whether these invisible slashes are a part of the Black Box technique or another facet of his Innate Technique is still a topic of debate.

Expand Tweet

Sukuna's prowess doesn't end here. He has displayed a vast array of abilities throughout the series. His combat skills, both hand-to-hand and with weapons, are unparalleled. Moreover, his intelligence and strategic mindset make him a force to be reckoned with.

When it comes to cursed energy, Sukuna is in a league of his own. His vast reservoir of Cursed Energy, mastery over the Reverse Cursed Technique, and the formidable Domain Expansion are testaments to his supremacy in the realm of jujutsu.

The enigma continues

Expand Tweet

The Black Box ability remains one of the most intriguing aspects of Sukuna's character in Jujutsu Kaisen series. While fans have given it this moniker, its official name, if it has one, is yet to be revealed.

Some theories suggest that the Black Box might be a repository of various attacks that Sukuna can manifest or mimic. Others believe it could be a precursor to a more potent Innate Technique that the series creator, Gege Akutami, might introduce in future chapters.

As Jujutsu Kaisen progresses, the hope is that more light will be shed on this mysterious ability. Its exact nature remains concealed despite intense speculation.

With the manga moving towards its climax, fans are now eagerly awaiting revelations about Sukuna's powers, especially the enigmatic Black Box. For now, it remains one of the most intriguing mysteries surrounding this antagonistic and vengeful curse. Its eventual revelation promises to be a momentous event for the series.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to enthrall its audience with its rich lore and character development.

Sukuna, with his myriad of powers, remains at the epicenter of many discussions and theories. The Black Box ability, in particular, has become a focal point for fan speculations. While its true nature remains concealed, the hope is that future chapters will provide clarity. Until then, the enigma of Sukuna's Black Box ability adds another layer of intrigue to this already captivating series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.