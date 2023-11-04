Attack on Titan finale dominates the internet hours before international premiere

Saturday, November 4, 2023, marks the day of the premiere of the long-awaited Attack on Titan finale, which will end the anime series' 10-year-plus journey. First premiering in April 2013, the series has been regarded as one of the most influential and legendary titles, with many choosing it as their candidate for best anime of all time.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the series on social media ahead of its finale's premiere, with several different hashtags and topics related to the series trending. It's clear that the Attack on Titan finale's looming premiere is not only exciting but also evokes a sense of nostalgia which inspires fans to look back on the series.

The social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) perfectly demonstrates this, with various hashtags and topics like #ErenJeager, #Shingeki, #AttackOnTitan, Mikasa, and more are trending globally. This level of domination online just hours before the Attack on Titan finale's international premiere speaks to the stranglehold it has on the anime community.

Attack on Titan finale has fans nostalgic and excited ahead of premiere

As mentioned above, the Attack on Titan finale is dominating the internet worldwide, with several relevant hashtags for the series trending on social media. Popular topics and hashtags are focused on a look back on the series itself, as well as discussions about two of the series' most popular characters, Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman. While some of these discussions are predominantly nostalgic and sad, they all have a hint of excitement within.

The series' finale will make its international premiere later today once it airs in Japan. The Japanese broadcast is set to begin at 12 am JST on Sunday, November 5. The international premiere will begin roughly five hours later, on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

As mentioned above, the series initially premiered as an anime in April 2013 and was met with incredible praise and success during its debut. The show has since run for four seasons, with the upcoming finale closing out the fourth and final one with a total of 89 episodes across all seasons.

The author and illustrator Hajime Isayama's original manga series concluded with 139 chapters and 34 compilation volumes.

Fan reactions

The airing of the Attack on Titan finale marks the end of a series that will truly have a lasting legacy online. Fans have been taking to Twitter to discuss how the anime is their pick for greatest of all time, as well as how they grew up with the series and can't believe it's ending. Likewise, fans are expressing that while it's also sad to see the series end, they're incredibly excited to see how it all comes together.

