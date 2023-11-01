Attack on Titan creator Isayama apologizes to MAPPA for the final chapter

With Attack on Titan's final installment inching closer, the series Mangaka Hajime Isayama came forward to express his opinions about the anime. He apologized to MAPPA for making things at the end very difficult to animate. In addition, he revealed that he was involved with the animation of the Final Chapter.

Attack on Titan, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, is a manga series that was serialized in Kodansha's monthly magazine Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. The series was later given an anime adaptation by WIT Studio. The responsibility for the same was later overtaken by MAPPA for the series' Final Season.

Attack on Titan creator shares his thoughts on the final installment

On Wednesday, November 1, three days prior to the release of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2, the series creator shared a special message for the anime studio and fans.

In the message, Hajime Isayama thanked the fans for sticking through with the series for 10 years since the anime began. Following that, he spoke about the series' ending. He expressed how he himself had a tough time drawing the series' climax during the manga's serialization. Thus, he was certain that the anime staff at MAPPA must also be having a strenuous time.

Mikasa Ackerman as seen in Attack on Titan's final trailer

Therefore, Isayama apologized to MAPPA for what he had happened to put them through. Nevertheless, he was looking forward to the anime's conclusion as this time, he himself was involved in the making. Apparently, MAPPA had requested him to draw a few rough drafts for the ending. With that, he hoped that everyone would watch the series till the end.

How fans reacted to the message from Isayama

Screenshot of fans' comments on Isayama's message

Upon seeing the series creator's message, fans felt that Isayama was trying to hint at an alternate ending to the story. As all fans would know, the ending from the original manga was not liked by everyone. Hence, there were rumors that MAPPA was set to animate an anime original ending. With Isayama stating that he created a few rough drafts for the final installment, fans were certain that the series was set to receive an anime original conclusion.

Screenshot of fans' comments on Isayama's message

Meanwhile, other fans could not wait for the anime's conclusion. The final season had been stretched a lot by MAPPA. Hence, many fans had gotten bored of the wait. Regardless, they were patiently waiting for the final episode's premiere.

At the same time, some fans noticed how Hajime Isayama was always apologizing for something whenever he would send out a message to the fans. Thus, they hoped that fans would give him some love for the series.

