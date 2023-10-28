Attack on Titan final trailer dashes all hopes of an anime original ending

On Saturday, October 28, a week before the release of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 on November 4, 2023, the anime's official website and Pony Canyon's official YouTube channel released the final trailer of the series.

The anime was first released in April 2013 and will finally be coming to an end in November 2023. The series' final season, which was split into three parts, was adapted by MAPPA. As for the third part, it was dubbed "The Final Chapters," and the last special episode of the same is set to be released soon.

Attack on Titan final trailer promises a spectacular ending to the saga

On October 28, 2023, the anime's official sources released the final trailer of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2. The anime special is set to be released on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and will be the last installment in the franchise.

As for the trailer itself, it showcased humanity's last stand against Eren Yeager. Evidently, Eren is set to use his powers as the Founding Titan to fight the Survey Corps and Marley's Warrior Unit by creating an army of previous incarnations of the Nine Titans.

Levi Ackerman as seen in Attack on Titan's final trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The trailer also focused on Levi Ackerman as he could be seen speaking to his deceased comrades. If fans remember, he was gravely injured. Regardless, he is set to take part in the battle and will definitely be fighting incarnations of Female and Jaw Titans.

As for the Survey Corps members who do not have Titan shifting abilities, they are going to equip Thunder Spears and will be possibly trying to blow off Eren's nape. Hence, characters like Connie Springer and Mikasa Ackerman can be seen transversing The Founding Titan's body to reach its head.

Mikasa Ackerman as seen in Attack on Titan's final trailer (Image via MAPPA)

As for Armin Arlert, the trailer does show him to be in the "Path." Thus, it is very likely that he will be meeting Zeke Yeager. Additionally, one of the final scenes saw him turn into the Colossal Titan, hinting at a battle between him and Eren as the Founding Titan.

Lastly, the trailer's final visuals also hint at Mikasa's "goodbye scene" with Eren. All in all, it seemed evident that fans were set for the series to adapt the manga's ending, in contrast to fans' hopes for an anime-original ending.

Colossal Titan as seen in Attack on Titan's final trailer (Image via MAPPA)

In addition, the series' official website revealed that the upcoming episode will be broadcast as an 85-minute special episode. The same will first be available to watch on NHK General, followed by other streaming sources.

The anime also confirmed the theme song artist and title for the final special episode. The theme song will be performed by Linked Horizon, who will be returning after four years from their last contribution to the series, which was made back in 2019 for Attack on Titan season 3 part 2. The new theme song will be titled Two Thousand Years... Or... To you in 20,000 years...

Lastly, the anime is also set to be released in an "Episodes Version," which will be having its own opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme song, titled Saigo no Kyojin, will be performed by Linked Horizon. Meanwhile, the ending theme song, titled Itte rasshai, will be performed by Ai Higuchi.

