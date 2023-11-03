One Piece chapter 1097 explains why Kuma tested Zoro in Thriller Bark

Powerful, stone-willed, and honorable, Roronoa Zoro is one of the most appreciated One Piece characters. As Monkey D. Luffy's reliable right-hand man and second-in-command, Zoro protects and assists his captain even in the most dangerous predicaments.

Two years before One Piece's current narration, during the arc set in Thriller Bark, Zoro fought bravely to defend Luffy from Seven Warlords member Bartholomew Kuma. With Luffy incapacitated and the other Straw Hats being powerless, Zoro stood out in front of the enemy.

As Zoro put his life on the line to save Luffy's, Kuma, genuinely impressed, decided to let them go. Through Kuma's flashback, One Piece chapter 1097 values Zoro's heroic sacrifice under a new perspective, which further highlights the latter's selflessness and insane resilience.

Kuma's flashback in One Piece chapter 1097 makes Zoro's sacrifice in Thriller Bark even greater in hindsight

After the battles with Oars and Gecko Moria, the Straw Hat Pirates were extremely tired. Left exhausted by the extensive usage of his Gears, Luffy completely fainted from the fatigue. Shortly after, Bartholomew Kuma arrived in Thriller Bark to take Luffy's head on behalf of the World Government.

With Luffy unconscious, Zoro stepped in to protect him and the others. However, Kuma used his Paw-Paw Fruit to deflect all of the green-haired swordsman's attacks. The Warlord then used the same powers to repel the air at the speed of light to perform a series of ravaging attacks that, luckily, Zoro was able to dodge.

Kuma then unleashed the Ursus Shock, a huge shockwave that shattered the surroundings and took down everybody. Still, just as Kuma was about to put his hands on Luffy's unconscious body, Zoro dashed to protect his captain from the Warlord.

Using his Lion Song, Zoro managed to strike Kuma, cutting through his shoulder. The latter was only moderately injured, but the wound exposed his cyborg body. Understanding that he couldn't beat Kuma, Zoro offered him to take his life in exchange of Luffy.

At that very moment, Sanji got up and asked Kuma to take him instead. Feeling that dealing with that situation was his personal duty as the crew's second-in-command, Zoro knocked out Sanji and renewed his offer to Kuma, who finally accepted it.

In exchange for his promise to not hurt Luffy, Kuma asked Zoro to undergo a horrific test. Using the powers of the Paw-Paw Fruit, Kuma repelled all the damage and fatigue that Luffy sustained in the previous battles.

Once extracted from Luffy's body, his physical pain took the form of a huge paw-shaped energy bubble. Its size even dwarfed that of Kuma, an individual almost seven meters tall.

After taking a few breaths, Zoro entered the giant bubble, thereby submitting himself to the test of enduring all of Luffy's pain and fatigue. The amount of damage was insane, as Luffy had strained his body to his absolute limits during the previous fights.

In fact, Luffy had overused the Gears, whose aftereffects, at the time, stressed his body to the point of shortening his life. He forced himself to absorb a hundred shadows in his body when a normal human should only contain two or three, which resulted in additional fatigue.

Needless to say, all that damage added to the one Zoro suffered on his own. Sometime later, everyone finally woke up. Sanji went to look for Zoro, whom he found in a nearby forest. Zoro was alive, conscious, and even standing on his feet, but totally covered in blood.

As a shocked Sanji asked him what occurred, Zoro answered:

"Nothing happened... nothing at all."

One Piece chapter 1097 creates a parallel between Zoro and Kuma

Just like the previous installments of the One Piece manga, chapter 1097 continues the heartbreaking journey in Bartholomew Kuma's past. After settling in the Sorbet Kingdom with Ginny, it was revealed that Kuma earned himself the moniker of "Miracle Hand".

This was because Kuma used to heal the poor and old inhabitants of the country by removing the pain and illness from their bodies via the special ability of the Paw-Paw Fruit. All the accumulated pain that Kuma removed from the people of Sorbet Kingdom ended up forming a huge paw-shaped bubble.

The future Warlord and Revolutionary Army member then entered the bubble, taking on all the pain of the citizens, just like Zoro did back then with Luffy. As One Piece 1097 delved further into the matter, the reason for Kuma's behavior was revealed, and it sheds new light on Zoro's iconic moment in Thriller Bark.

Kuma revealed that he has no choice but to bear the Sorbet Kindom people's suffering, as the Paw-Paw Fruit allows him to extract that pain, but someone has to take it, or it won't disappear. If Kuma were to leave the bubble as is, the pain that composes it would just go back to whoever it was removed from.

Seeing Kuma undergoing agony each time he entered the bubble, Ginny couldn't help but cry. A further testament to Kuma's kindness, he never stopped removing people's pain and then enduring it in his own body, as, despite the suffering he had to bear, he was happy to help people.

The issue truly emphasized Kuma's beautiful persona. Moreover, it reinforced the importance of what Zoro did in Thriller Bark and explained why Kuma forced him to undergo that challenge.

If Zoro wasn't strong enough to take on all of Luffy's pain, or if he simply refused to enter the bubble, all of the damage would have returned to the captain. Knowing this very well, Kuma wanted to put Zoro to the test, which the latter passed, proving himself to be a great right-hand man for Luffy.

Zoro didn't hesitate to put his life on the line, ready to sacrifice his dream as long as Luffy could survive and fulfill his own. Admired by what Zoro did, Kuma honored his word and left Thriller Bark, pleased to see that Luffy, the son of his leader, Monkey D. Dragon, was in good hands.

Why Zoro's sacrifice for Luffy is truly iconic

The issue was also brutal, as it showed how far Zoro was ready to go. Just like when he willingly accepted being slashed by Mihawk, Zoro was once again fearless in front of what promised to be unbearable and life-threatening pain.

Having noticed the young pirate's potential, Mihawk cut him with a slash that left him half dead, but concurrently asked him to live on to challenge him again. This forced Zoro to overcome that crippling injury and get stronger and stronger.

Hence, Zoro likely bears no hatred for Mihawk, despite the latter putting him between life and death. Likewise, he probably appreciated Kuma for respecting their deal, although undergoing the latter's test left him with life-threatening injuries that wouldn't completely heal until the two-years-long time skip.

Impressively, Zoro not only managed to withstand all of Luffy's pain and fatigue while remaining fully conscious, but, after going through the ordeal, he was still standing on his feet.

Probably, this was parallel to the exceptional toughness of Edward Newgate "Whitebeard", who died standing up during the Paramount War in Marineford.

Another beautiful thing to note is that Kuma kept his sacrifices a secret from the Sorbet Kingdom's citizens, just like Zoro didn't want Luffy to know what he did for him. Such selfless behavior really shows how honorable both Zoro and Kuma are.

Last but not least, the "Nothing happened" moment shows the exceptional bond between Luffy and Zoro. When he first joined Luffy, Zoro agreed to follow him but made it clear that he would kill the former if he ever hindered his dream.

In Thriller Bark, Zoro showed that he had changed his mind, fully embracing his role as a loyal right-hand man for Luffy, and putting that duty even above his own ambition to surpass Dracule Mihawk and become the World's Strongest Swordsman.

With the recent revelation of Zoro being a Conqueror's Haki user, even strong enough to use the advanced version of this power, it appears even more amazing that he decided to follow Luffy nonetheless.

Clearly, that's because their connection is simply different, going far beyond that between a captain and his subordinate. Like "Dark King" Rayleigh to Roger, the Pirate King, Zoro is a particularly powerful and reliable second-in-command for Luffy, making the two a formidable duo.

No other member of the Straw Hat Pirates could have done what Zoro did in Thriller Bark for Luffy. What's even more staggering, Zoro had many similar moments in the series, which further emphasize the green-haired swordsman's role as the strongest man on whom Luffy can rely.

During the battle against Kaido and Big Mom, Zoro attacked and wounded the former to defend Luffy. He then single-handedly stopped Kaido and Big Mom's combined attack, and, with Luffy unconscious on the ground, faced Kaido once again, inflicting a permanent wound on the Emperor.

To perform these feats, Zoro risked his own life, suffering grievous injuries. If it hadn't been for Zoro's actions, Luffy would never have survived and thus lost the chance to achieve the powers that later allowed him to overcome Kaido. Taking all this into account, Zoro truly stands out as Luffy's brother-in-arms.

