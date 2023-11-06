How Oda ruined one of Zoro's best moments in One Piece chapter 1097 explored

One Piece chapter 1097 revealed many things about Bartholomew Kuma and Monkey D. Dragon's character. While the chapter didn't center on the Straw Hat Pirates, the revelation that Kuma had endured the same pain as Zoro during his "Nothing happened" moment ignited intense discussions.

This unexpected twist raised questions about the uniqueness and impact of Zoro's iconic scene. Fans found themselves debating the significance of this revelation, pondering how it influenced the perception of Zoro's unwavering loyalty.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1097: Zoro's most iconic moment will no longer be the same

In One Piece chapter 1097, a revelation about Bartholomew Kuma's character had unexpected consequences for one of Zoro's most iconic moments, the "Nothing happened" scene from the Thriller Bark arc. For years, fans had revered this moment as a testament to Zoro's toughness, loyalty, and fondness for his crew, particularly Captain Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1097 disclosed that Kuma, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea members, had been enduring and absorbing pain similar to or even greater than what Zoro experienced during his "Nothing happened" moment. Kuma's frequent self-sacrifice added a layer of complexity to the narrative. This revelation led to discussions within the fandom where fans expressed opposing views.

Many fans argued that Oda's revelation in One Piece chapter 1097 diminished the uniqueness of Zoro's moment, once considered the pivotal point in his character arc.

Fans contended that Oda's choice to reveal Kuma's similar sacrifice overshadowed Zoro's iconic moment. They argued that the emotional impact, uniqueness, and gravity of Zoro's sacrifice were diluted in light of Kuma's comparable actions. Some lamented that Zoro's character-defining moment had been compromised, robbing it of its significance.

However, proponents of Oda's storytelling approach pointed out the distinct contexts of Kuma and Zoro's sacrifices. While Kuma's actions in One Piece chapter 1097 emphasized his selfless and inherently good nature, Zoro's sacrifice solidified him as the pillar of the Straw Hat Pirates. It established his unwavering loyalty to his crew and captain.

In essence, while the revelation in One Piece chapter 1097 may have affected the perception of Zoro's iconic moment, it is essential to acknowledge the unique journeys of each character.

Zoro's iconic moment explained

Zoro during the Thriller Bark arc (Image via Toei Animations)

The "Nothing happened" moment in One Piece occurred during the Thriller Bark arc when Bartholomew Kuma, a powerful antagonist, targeted the exhausted Straw Hat crew. After their battles, Kuma offered a deal- spare their lives in exchange for taking Luffy's head.

When the crew refused, Kuma prepared to attack. In a brave and selfless act, Zoro intercepted Kuma, using his Lion Song attack to injure the Warlord. Zoro then offered his life in exchange for Luffy's, enduring immense pain.

Impressed by Zoro's loyalty, Kuma accepted his offer and used his Devil Fruit powers to transfer Luffy's injuries and fatigue onto Zoro. Despite the excruciating pain, Zoro stoically claimed,

"Nothing happened... nothing at all."

This moment symbolizes Zoro's unwavering dedication to his captain and crew, making it one of the most iconic and memorable scenes in the series.

Final thoughts

While Zoro's "Nothing happened" moment might have lost some of its uniqueness, it still proves his unwavering loyalty to his crew. Despite the revelation in chapter 1097, the scene continues to showcase Zoro's profound dedication, remaining a powerful testament to his character.

