Jujutsu Kaisen manga all but confirms Yuji's Domain Expansion with new PV

Yuji Itadori's domain expansion has always been an intriguing topic of discussion in the Jujutsu Kaisen community. Considering how he, as a protagonist, has yet to achieve his domain in the series, fans have always brainstormed to come up with fascinating theories regarding his domain.

Interestingly, the latest promotional video of Jujutsu Kaisen manga released on Jump Animeism in MBS/TBS subtly hinted at Yuji achieving his domain in the series. This new promotional clip, themed after the characters with domain expansions, featured Yuji Itadori at the end.

As such, several Jujutsu Kaisen fans have already started speculating on whether the protagonist will soon achieve his domain expansion in the manga. Considering how he'll battle Sukuna, fans believe Yuji will finally activate his domain and overwhelm his opponent.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen "Domain Expansion" themed PV on the Jump Animeism show featured Yuji Itadori

On November 11, 2023, Weekly Shonen Jump's Jump Animeism program on MBS/TBS channels in Japan unveiled a unique promotional video of Jujutsu Kaisen manga featuring several characters who achieved their domain expansion.

The 1-minute-40-second video clip saw Megumi, Jogo, Mahito, Sukuna, and Gojo Satoru demonstrating their domain expansion technique in the manga. Apart from these characters, the trailer teased characters such as Nobara, Kento Nanami, Yuuta Okkotsu, and others.

Yuji, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Interestingly, the short clip featured Yuji Itadori, the series's protagonist, at the end. Many fans believe that his presence in the trailer was slightly ironic, given how he has yet to master his domain expansion technique. That said, the trailer also highlighted characters like Nanami, Nobara, and others who don't have a domain.

Yet, the protagonist's presence and his dramatic close-cut at the end have sparked fans' curiosity, who believe that this PV was a significant hint at him achieving his domain expansion. Even though the short video clip didn't reveal anything regarding his domain, his mere presence was intriguing.

Exploring why Yuji may showcase his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

There's a considerable possibility that Yuji Itadori may unlock his domain expansion during his fight against Sukuna. As fans know, Yuji has a special relationship with the King of the Curses in the series. He endured so many hardships and pain due to the interference of Sukuna in his life.

Not only did he see his close ones dying meaningless deaths, but he also experienced Sukuna going berserk in Shibuya, killing numerous innocent civilians. Even when the King of the Curse schemed things and changed his host from him to Megumi, Yuji could do nothing.

Yuji, as seen in chapter 238 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

He had to endure and turn his rage into his strength. Thus, he began training with Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen to hone his skills and possibly tap into his cursed technique. Chapter 238 finally teased Yuji's cursed technique as he prepared to face Sukuna.

As fans know, a Jujutsu Sorcerer, or any special grade cursed spirit for that matter, needs to have a comprehensive understanding of their cursed technique to achieve their domain expansion. Even Kento Nanami couldn't manifest one despite being hailed as a grade-one sorcerer.

Sukuna, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, Yuji may pull off this spectacular feat due to his special birth scenario involving Kenjaku and his unique connection to Sukuna. Since Sukuna no longer hosted Yuji's body, the sorcerer could tap into his inner potential and devise his cursed technique.

As mentioned previously, chapter 238 almost confirmed that Yuji gained his cursed technique. If he can gain a clearer insight into his cursed technique, he can also achieve his domain. There's another reason why Yuji's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen is a definite possibility.

A still from the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to a popular theory in the fandom, Yuji Itadori is the reincarnated brother of Sukuna from the Heian era. As such, his powers or domain would be antithetical to Sukuna's. In other words, only he would be able to stop the King of the Curse from rampaging using a domain antithetical to the Malevolent Shrine.

Conclusion

Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In the end, Jump Animeism's Jujutsu Kaisen "Domain Expansion" promotional video has reignited the possibility of Yuji unleashing his domain in the series. While the trailer didn't show his domain, it has once again sparked healthy discussion on this subject. Now, it remains to be seen whether or when Gege Akutami decides to showcase Yuji Itadori's domain expansion in the series.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.