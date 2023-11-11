Frieren anime episode 10: Frieren's past revealed as she defeats Aura

Frieren anime episode 10 was released on November 10, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Titled A Powerful Mage, the episode revealed how Frieren met Flamme for the first time and learned to control the mana emitting from her body. Additionally, the latest installment saw the end of Frieren versus Aura's battle, with the former emerging victorious in the end.

Undoubtedly, Madhouse Studios artistically captured the memorable moments from the manga and brought them alive in marvelous animation form. The entire episode was a cinematic experience with fluid animation quality and breathtaking visuals. Overall, fans thoroughly loved every second of Frieren anime episode 10.

Frieren anime episode 10 highlights: A flashback reveals Frieren's past and her first meeting with Flamme

Frieren anime episode 10 kicked off with a flashback scene featuring the Elfen mage and her master Flamme. The legendary mage explained to Frieren the deceiving nature of the demons. Since they didn't play fair, Flamme advised the elfen mage to play even more foul against them.

The episode then moved to the present and explored the aftermath of Fern's battle against Lord Lugner. Even though the demon executioner lost against Fern, he was confident that his master, Aura, would win against Frieren.

He said that the last time Aura faced Frieren, she had to retreat because of the interference of the other heroes. Since they were no longer by Frieren's side to protect her, Lugner felt that Aura had a massive chance of victory. However, Fern knew that her master wouldn't risk fighting a demon head-on.

Fern, as seen in Frieren anime episode 10 (Image via Madhouse)

At that moment in Frieren anime episode 10, Lord Lugner sensed that something was wrong. He couldn't grasp how the young mage possessed so much strength despite having a feeble mana surrounding her body.

However, he was eventually able to deduce the trick behind it and curse the mage. Fern then unleashed another spell to obliterate him from existence. Frieren anime episode 10 then took fans to Frieren's past through a flashback.

Frieren and flamme's flashback (Image via Madhouse Studios)

It was seen how the elfen mage's village was destroyed by a Demon Knight. At that moment, Flamme, the legendary mage, arrived and met Frieren for the first time. She complimented the elfen mage's impressive mana force and her guts for not trying to flee the scene.

However, she also called her a fool for that precise reason. While returning, both Flamme and Frieren were ambushed by some demon king's troops. However, the legendary mage easily one-shot them using her fearsome power.

Flamme, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

She explained how she always hid her mana force to deceive the demons. Even though it was a "cowardly move" (as she called it), it was fair to do so in a battle. Frieren anime episode 10 then saw Flamme taking Frieren as her mage apprentice.

She taught her every magic that she knew, including the ability to curb the natural mana flow. With her innate capability, Frieren quickly learned Flamme's teachings. As time progressed, she mastered limiting the mana that her body emitted to one-tenth for her entire life.

Frieren versus Aura truly begins in Frieren anime episode 10

Frieren anime episode 10 then shifted to the present time and saw the elfen mage facing Aura and her undead army. The demon exhibited her immense mana and activated her ultimate technique, The Scales of Obedience.

A flashback scene featuring Flamme and Frieren then revealed how the demons couldn't hide the mana surrounding their bodies. The legendary mage told Frieren that the demons relished possessing higher levels of mana.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Even if they could hide them, they wouldn't try to do so. She said that the lives of the demons with little mana were miserable. As such, those with stronger mana were always desperate to show off their power.

The flashback sequence then fast-forwarded to 50 years and saw an old Flamme asking her mage apprentice whether she still had a curiosity about magic. She also told her to learn the magic spell to make flowerbeds on a field and use it on her grave.

Aura using her Scales of Obedience (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren anime episode 10 also revealed how Frieren met Himmel and the other heroes for the first time. After a series of flashbacks, the episode finally returned to the scenes of the battlefield. Since Aura activated her Scales of Obedience, she placed both her and Frieren's souls on the scales.

Yet to her dismay, the scale tilted in favor of Frieren. Aura couldn't understand how it was possible. At that moment, the elfen mage displayed her true mana which exceeded Aura's expectations.

Aura's demise in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Having gained control over the demon's action, thanks to the Scale of Obedience's effect, Frieren ordered Aura to kill herself. The episode ended with the elfen mage coldly walking away from the battlefield after emerging victorious in a one-sided battle.

