Jujutsu Kaisen theory proves Gojo will return only to suffer more

Although it has been close to two months since he is gone, fans still haven't come to terms with Satoru Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen. Even now, most people in the fandom are clinging on to a dim hope and awaiting the return of their favorite white-haired sorcerer. In fact, many of them have also come up with various theories regarding Satoru Gojo's revival.

Interestingly, netizens have noted how some of those theories make sense and have a huge chance of actually coming true. One such theory points to Satoru Gojo's return, although at the cost of a significant aspect - his six eyes.

This latest theory in the fandom highlights how Gojo, despite his seeming death in chapter 236, can defy his fate and miraculously return to the battlefield to finish an unfinished business. Yet, he might have to rely on his students to help him.

A Jujutsu Kaisen theory hints that Satoru Gojo may return, although at the cost of his six eyes

In the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, there's a theory circulating that speculates on Satoru Gojo's return from the dead. According to this theory, the white-haired sorcerer is likely to come back from his death, but at the cost of his six eyes. Thus, fans are wondering how he might return in the first place.

The answer to this question lies in the subtle hints left by the author in chapter 236 of his manga. In this chapter, Gojo is seen in a purgatorial realm along with his deceased comrades, Kento Nanami, Yu Haibara, and others.

Nanami, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

A few words exchanged between Nanami and Gojo revealed that if someone were to go to the north following their death, they could discover a different aspect of their existence. On the other hand, if someone chose to go South, they could stay as they were.

Interestingly, Gojo didn't join Nanami, Haibara, and others in going to the South. Instead, it was heavily implied that he chose to head north to discover another aspect of himself. As such, there's a possibility that Gojo might reach another enlightenment.

Gojo, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Yet this time, instead of getting a power boost, he might have to sacrifice his six eyes in exchange for his life. According to the theory, he would live the rest of his life as Satoru Gojo, but not as "the strongest sorcerer of modern times."

The theory circulating in the fandom further suggests that Shoko and Yuta Okkotsu may revive Gojo using the reverse cursed technique. Given how fans haven't seen Gojo's body since chapter 236, there's a high possibility that the sorcerers were able to retrieve Gojo's body.

Gojo's enlightenment in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta and Shoko's RCT, coupled with Gojo's inner determination and willpower, may just bring back the sorcerer from the dead. Yet, he may lose his six-eyes for the aforementioned reasons. Interestingly, the theory cites Buddhist references as well.

According to the Buddhist concept of Nirvana, enlightenment can only be attained once an individual manages to put an end to their suffering. One of the prime reasons behind Gojo's suffering is his own powers, as he was burdened with responsibilities from the moment of his birth.

Gojo, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

He came to be known as "Satoru Gojo," only because of his insurmountable level of strength. No one, except Geto, saw the reason Satoru existed behind those glittering six eyes. As such, he can only reach true enlightenment by sacrificing the very origin of his suffering.

The theory also states that following his revival, Gojo will not only take on Sukuna, but he will fight Kenjaku as well to conclude an unfinished business. As fans know, Gojo has a personal grudge against Kenjaku since the latter used Geto's body as a host.

Jump Giga autumn 2023 illustration (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Moreover, it was the ancient sorcerer who had sealed Gojo earlier in the Prison realm. As such, it makes sense for Kenjaku's final opponent in Jujutsu Kaisen to be Gojo. The Jump Giga illustration also solidifies this aspect of the theory.

The white-haired sorcerer would finally have his revenge and bring the long enmity to an end. However, will he be able to defeat Kenjaku on his own without his six eyes? That's where Jujutsu Kaisen might see Gojo's students helping him to achieve victory.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has established from time to time the precious teacher-student relationship. Undoubtedly, Gojo has protected his students from peril for a long time, which is why, it's now time for his students to protect their teacher.

Lastly, the Jujutsu Kaisen theory states that Gojo may live out the rest of his life as the principal of the Tokyo Jujutsu High. While the white-haired sorcerer will suffer without his six eyes, it'll also be the reason behind his peace of mind. As such, Gojo is likely to live a bittersweet life.

