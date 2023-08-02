8 most memorable Gojo manga panels from Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most loved titles in the community and the Gojo manga panels have left a lasting impression on fans. Individuals have come to adore­ the character's captivating abilities, including his renowned Six Eye­s technique and catchy one-liners.

From Satoru Gojo's awakening to his domain expansions, numerous moments have become some of the most iconic manga panels drawn by Gege Akutami. This list aims to rank the top eight manga panels featuring Gojo Satoru that showcase­ his most memorable moments throughout the­ series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga reflects the author's views.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Most iconic Gojo manga panels ranked

8) Gojo's desperation against Toji

Gojo using Blue (Image via Shueisha)

The Hidden Inventory arc played an important role in the lives of the main characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen story. It was an arc that molded Gojo and Satoru into what they later became. During the arc, Gojo came face-to-face with Toji Fushiguro, who stealthily made his way toward Gojo and stabbed him in the back, much to Gojo's surprise.

Later, Gojo engaged in one-on-one combat with him, with the confidence that he'd be able to take him on. During the fight, Gojo used Maximum Output Blue in a desperate attempt to clear out the entire area so that Toji wouldn't be able to hide.

Among the numerous Gojo manga panels, this one manages to capture Gojo's overwhelming confidence with hints of uncertainty about facing Toji. However, this panel is at the bottom of the list since it does not have any significance to the narrative.

7) Satoru Gojo neutralized

Satoru Gojo sealed in the prison realm (Image via Shueisha)

The Shibuya Incident arc was one of the most eventful and memorable arcs in the Jujutsu Kaisen story. The arc was a result of Kenjaku and the cursed spirit's schemes to take over the world. The arc revealed Kenjaku as the mastermind inside Geto's body.

Kenjaku's plan of revealing his identity and taking possession of Geto's body in order to trap him in the prison realm played out perfectly and for the first time since his birth, Satoru Gojo had been neutralized. Initially, Gojo was worried about the safety of his students and friends but he later declared his faith in them.

This panel perfectly captures Gojo's pride and confidence in his students and still stands as one the most iconic yet underrated Gojo manga panels. This is because Gojo's birth was an event that shook the world and for the first time since then, he was gone.

6) Gojo's high

Gojo floating in the sky (Image via Shueisha)

The Hidden Inventory arc was where the readers witnessed Gojo's journey to becoming the strongest sorcerer of the modern age. Gojo had an overwhelming confidence in his strength even prior to this arc but his defeat at the hands of Toji Fushiguro, a person with no cursed energy made him attain enlightenment.

After his supposed defeat, Gojo Satoru grasped the concept of the reverse cursed technique and healed all his injuries. He later found Toji Fushiguro for a rematch, during which Toji observed Gojo being high after being on the verge of death. Gojo then started floating in the sky after using Cursed Technique Reversal: Red on Toji Fushiguro to blast him away.

Among all the Gojo manga panels, this one gave the readers a perfect sense of Gojo's emotions along with a hint of what was about to follow. This manga perfectly captured the uneasiness that was in the atmosphere and also featured Gojo's eventual rise to Godhood.

5) Gojo's awakening

Gojo's awakening (Image via Shueisha)

Perhaps one of the most famous Gojo manga panels, this panel wowed readers with the Hidden Inventory arc during Gojo and Toji Fushiguro's rematch. Toji Fushiguro's confidence as well as uneasiness towards Gojo culminated in an all-out fight between them. Toji was fairly confident in his abilities and the intel that he got regarding Gojo's cursed technique. But throughout the fight, Gojo gave off an unsettling aura, which even managed to make Toji feel a bit nervous.

Toji later pulled out his iconic weapon, the Inverted Spear of Heaven, and attached it to a chain in order to go all out against a revived Satoru Gojo. But Gojo managed to dodge all his attacks while expressing how he could feel everything in the world and that everything was just right.

Gojo attaining enlightenment was a moment that was built up since his first encounter with Toji and during this rematch, he said "Throughout the heavens and earth, I alone am the honored one," directly quoting the Buddha himself. The symbolism and hype combined rank this panel in the fifth position.

4) Gojo vs Toji Hollow Purple

4th among most memorable Gojo manga panels (Image Via Shueisha)

Another panel from the Hidden Inventory arc featuring the rematch between Gojo and Toji Fushiguro was filled with the former's ramblings and a lot of symbolism painting Gojo as a God. Gojo even apologized to Riko Amanai for not feeling any remorse or vengefulness after her death.

Toward the end of the fight, Gojo surrounded himself with debris to form a screen around himself in order to prevent Toji from preparing countermeasures. Gojo then credited Toji for his abilities and fired off Hollow Purple, a technique that even Toji didn't know about.

This ended up being the final attack in their fight, with Gojo emerging victorious. This also marked the moment Gojo received a blessing from Toji, namely Megumi Fushiguro, who he took in as a foster son.

This marks the exact moment when Gojo took his first steps towards Godhood, making it one of the best Gojo manga panels.

3) Gojo's Domain Expansion

Gojo manga panels (Image via Shueisha)

Domain expansion was the so-called peak of cursed techniques and was introduced in the early chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen. In chapter 15, Gojo was ambushed by the Volcano-cursed spirit, Jogo. He was able to fend off all of Jogo's attacks easily and he even went back to his hideout to grab Yuji and bring him to their fight in order to give him a demonstration of his cursed technique.

Jogo then activated his domain expansion but was immediately overpowered by Gojo's own domain expansion called "Immeasurable Void." This was the first time that domain expansions were introduced to the readers and Gojo's were among the first ones to be revealed, making this panel a memorable one.

2) Gojo kicks off his fight against Sukuna

Gojo starts his fight against Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Since the beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans wondered who would win in a match between Gojo and Sukuna. The fight between the two was inevitable and it finally kicked off after Gojo got unsealed from the prison realm. This was perhaps one of the most hyped moments among Jujutsu Kaisen fans and stands as one of the most memorable Gojo manga panels.

The venue for Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna's showdown was decided to be Shibuya and Gojo started the fight with help from Ichiji, Utahime, and Gakuganji to power up his technique to fire off a 200% output Hollow Purple. This caught even Sukuna off-guard, who as a result lost one of his hands. The amount of hype around this moment makes it one of the top Gojo manga panels.

1) Satoru Gojo released from the prison realm

The most memorable panel among Gojo manga panels (Image via Sheisha)

Gojo had been sealed in the prison realm by Kenjaku in the Shibuya Incident arc in chapter 91 and during his time in the prison realms, almost everything had fallen apart. His principal and friend Yaga had died, Nanami was killed, and Megumi was taken over by Sukuna. Almost everything that Gojo was trying to protect was gone.

Gojo was unsealed in chapter 221 almost 130 chapters and three years later. Kenjaku had put Gojo in a trench under the ocean with numerous seals and cursed spirits as countermeasures, but Gojo found Kenjaku and went to face him three minutes after he was released. This moment was perhaps the most hyped in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and is the most memorable among all the other Gojo manga panels.

Satoru Gojo is truly one of the most iconic characters in recent times. He perfectly fits into the overpowered mentor trope while also managing to breathe life into the rather cliche concept. There are several more memorable Gojo manga panels, and readers will surely get more during the ongoing Gojo vs. Sukuna fight.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.