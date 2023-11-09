Yuji still hasn't rid himself of this Curse in Jujutsu Kaisen (& it isn't Sukuna)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori may have one of the most underrated character arcs in the story because it goes against the main topic of selfishness that the series has. This is something that is shown throughout the story, with Yuji undergoing a lot of different tragedies and still pushing forward with his own moral code, even if it comes at a cost.

Author Gege Akutami in Jujutsu Kaisen explores the concept of being selfish to attain a high degree of power, but Yuji's arc goes against that, with him constantly pushing to be selfless. This is a direct result of his grandfather's dying words, which is, thematically, the biggest Curse Yuji has to face throughout the entire series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen. Anime-only viewers should take this into account.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Yuji Itadori's endless desire to help others

A major criticism that Jujutsu Kaisen often gets is that Yuji Itadori doesn't feel like an actual protagonist and has a minor role in the story. However, this couldn't be further from the truth, as Yuji's arc, the one about overcoming selfishness in order to help others, is something that plays a major role in the story.

Back at the start of Gege Akutami's manga, Yuji's grandfather was dying of an illness and he told his grandson to not die alone like him. His grandfather even told him to help others and have a meaningful death, which is something that has driven the protagonist forward during the vast majority of the series.

Despite all the hardship that Yuji has gone through in the series, dealing with the deaths of characters he wanted to help, like Junpei, Nanami, and Nobara, he has continued to help others. While it is true that he is not as positive and uplifting as he once was, his values have not faltered, which is perhaps one of the many reasons Sukuna had a personal dislike towards him.

Making a case for Yuji's value as a protagonist

Yuji Itadori might not follow the classic shonen protagonist template of being one of the strongest characters in the series or always being the one to save the day, but he has a lot of positive qualities. He is a very good example of what happens when a protagonist has to face a lot of hardship in a world that is bigger than himself.

If there is something that has been shown time and time again in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is that most sorcerers are very selfish people and some of them are borderline insane. This has been a running issue throughout the series, with characters such as Suguru Geto or even battle-craving ones from other eras like Hajime Kashimo.

Yuji, on the other hand, is an example of trying to survive in a cruel world and still being a good person, which is quite refreshing. In many ways, Yuji serves as the classic shonen protagonist in a world that doesn't revolve around him and has to make do with what he has, adding to the overall excitement of the series since his victories are extremely earned.

It is an honest testament to his character and his values, which haven't been broken despite all the different tragedies he had to go through in the series.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of interesting themes and explorations and Yuji's constant desire to do good despite the world telling him otherwise is perhaps his biggest curse in the story. However, it is also one of the elements that have made him a very underrated and interesting character in the shonen genre.

