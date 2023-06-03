Jujutsu Kaisen: Creator Gege Akutami's most and least favorite character (& it's the opposite of what fans think)

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami needs no introduction at this point. He is one of the most successful manga authors in recent years, with his series becoming a worldwide phenomenon as the journey of Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and others in a world of sorcerers and demonic creatures known as Curses has kept readers engaged ever since its debut.

Given the memorable range of characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, there is also a general curiosity among fans about who is the author's favorite character.

In that regard, Akutami has always been honest and clear in interviews about his influences, favorites, and least likable characters. In this article, we take a look at Gege Akutami’s favorite and least favorite characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Who are Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami's favorite and least favorite characters in the series?

Favorite: Nanami Kento

Nanami is Akutami's favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

The fact that Gege Akutami thinks Nanami Kento is his favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen is not very well known. However, this has been mentioned in interviews and the mangaka is even a bit notorious when analyzing the character through those lenses.

Nanami is a professional sorcerer and friend of Satoru Gojo, who is tasked with protecting Yuji Itadori during an earlier arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He is shown to be a very professional and effective sorcerer, although his cold demeanor and attitude towards life make him struggle with social interactions at times. However, he grows to care for Yuji and aids him time and time again.

Akutami has gone on record saying that the reason he loves Nanami so much is because he is the first character he fully fleshed out for Jujutsu Kaisen. While he has stated that Sukuna was the first character he created, it seems that Nanami was the one he fully developed with his themes, his backstory, his personality, and his abilities.

Least favorite: Satoru Gojo

Gege Akutami and Satoru Gojo have a... rather complicated relationship (Image via MAPPA).

If there is one thing that Jujutsu Kaisen fans are aware of, it is the fact that author Gege Akutami is not fond of Satoru Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer in the series. This is something that has been a discussion for quite some time now and it has even been a debate because the mangaka's reasons for this choice are not clear, which is more notorious when considering that Gojo is probably the most popular character in the franchise.

Satoru Gojo is one of the highest-regarded sorcerers in the series, the most powerful, and the teacher for the three protagonists of the manga, Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara. While his powers are off the charts, he is often very lighthearted to the point of being goofy and has a very notorious charisma that has made him a fan favorite across the globe.

However, Akutami is not a fan of his. He has gone on record saying several times that he is not a fan of Gojo and even said once that the women saying that they would like to date him are better off picking Nanami. This has been mentioned repeatedly throughout the years, with the author even expressing his happiness when the character was sealed in a recent arc, stating that he was happy about not having to draw him for a while.

His dislike for Gojo has never been fully explained. Some fans, however, have theorized that the dislike is because the character has a bit of a God complex and certainly has an ego, but it has to be said that he is like that because the author made him like that. So, it is a bit complicated to understand why Akutami dislikes Gojo so much.

However, he also deserves credit for still writing Gojo quite well and not undermining him because of personal preferences, which is something worth taking into account as it highlights the mangaka’s professionalism.

Final thoughts

Nanami is Akutami's favorite character and Gojo is his least favorite (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful manga series in recent times and author Gege Akutami is responsible for creating a phenomenal cast of characters that truly sell the series. And while his dislike for a character with such popularity as Satoru Gojo has never been fully explained, it has to be highlighted that the mangaka has treated all his characters with respect and with careful writing.

