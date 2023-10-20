Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 7: Frieren's party comes face to face against proper demons

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 7 just aired and delivered an episode mixed with more existential dread and revealed the true nature of demons and their "words." While episode 7 of the anime itself was less action-based and focused more on showing the nature and intentions of the demons, fans can expect episode 8 and the following episodes to be more focused on combat.

Episode 7 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was released on October 20, 2023, and is currently available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, along with Muse Asia's YouTube channel for some regions. The next episode will be released on October 27, 2023, and will adapt Frieren's fight against the demons.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 7 highlights: Frieren is taken away into the dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime episode 7, titled "Just a Fairy Tale," aired and managed to mix feelings of existential dread while highlighting Frieren's struggles as a sole existence outliving almost everything else. The chapter starts with Frieren reminiscing why Himmel leaves behind so many statues of him and his party.

Frieren expresses her lack of interest only for Himmel to reveal his reason anyway. He states that the main reason he leaves behind so many statues is to prove his existence to the future generations and keep their existence from becoming a mere fairy tale like Frieren's master, Flamme.

The episode then cuts to Frieren, Fern, and Stark attending the liberation festival, which was being done to commemorate Himmel and his party for freeing the region from the clutches of a demon almost 80 years ago. The festival then makes Frieren ponder whether the town folk would still hold the festival after 100 or 1000 years.

Frieren and her party then reach Graf Granat's domain and note an abundance of Sentinels in the town, but Frieren suddenly stops dead in her tracks and readies her staff for an attack. Fern stops them from starting a fight since they are in the middle of a town.

Frieren then tells her about the presence of Demons in the vicinity only to see Graf Granat himself conversing with a "peace envoy" consisting of demons. Frieren gets reprimanded by the sentinels and gets taken away to a dungeon after making a remark about Demons being wild beasts that only mimic human speech.

Fern and Stark visit Frieren in the dungeon, where Frieren reveals her absolute disgust for Demons and states that the demons are descendants of monsters that would yell ''help" to lure humans to them. She also reveals that Demons only use human speech to deceive humans instead of communicating with them.

The demon envoy's leader, Lugner, later reveals to his subordinates that Frieren is the only one in the town who knows the truth about the demons. He also reveals that they were indeed posing as peace envoys to make Graf Granat drop the barrier around the town so that their boss, Aura the Gillotuine, could raze the whole town.

Thus, the audience can see that Frieren does know the truth about the demons.

Final Thoughts

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime episode 7 ends with one of the demon envoys breaking into Frieren's cell in order to kill her, only for Frieren to later reveal that she was stronger than their boss, Aura the Gillotuine.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime episode 7 adapted chapters 13, 14, and half of chapter 15 from the manga. Fans of the anime can expect the next few episodes to be action-based and filled with moments that will reveal the fruits of Frieren's long life as a mage.

