Frieren anime episode 7 is set for release at 11:00 pm JST on Friday, October 20, 2023. The episode will be released prominently on platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia with English subtitles following a delay of one hour after its Japanese release.

Meanwhile, Frieren Beyond Journey's End episode 6 aired on Friday, October 13, 2023, and inarguably delivered one of the most well-animated fight sequences in the anime so far. Although it gravitated toward the proper introduction of Stark, the upcoming episode will focus more on the demons and the actual threat they possess.

Frieren anime episode 7 plot will see the actual introduction of the demons

Frieren Beyond Journey's End anime episode 7, titled Like a Fairy Tale, will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023. For Japanese viewers, it will be released at 11 PM JST on Nippon TV. The English-subtitled versions of the episode will air shortly, with a delay of almost one hour, and will be available for streaming globally in the following timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 11 am

Brazil Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 12 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, October 20, 4 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 20, 8:30 pm

Philippines Time: Friday, October 20, 11 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, October 21, 12:30 am

Frieren anime episode 7 streaming details

Episode 7 of the Frieren anime will be available on Crunchyroll for streaming for North, South, and Central American viewers, along with European, African, and Indian fans.

Fans from Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Taiwan will be able to stream Frieren anime episode 7 on Netflix, along with Amazon Prime and Muse Asia's YouTube channel, although it might not be available for certain regions.

Frieren anime episode 6 recap

Frieren Beyond Journey's End episode 6 adapted chapters 11 and 12 of the manga. The episode mainly focused on Stark's inner struggles and his future as a warrior. The main highlight of the episode was Stark's fight against the Solar Dragon, which was rather short in the manga, but in the anime, it was accompanied by a completely anime-original extended Stark vs. Dragon fight.

Stark as shown in the anime (Image via MADHOUSE)

After Stark joins Frieren's party, they arrive at Waal Fortress City, only to be refused a safe passage due to the northern lands being filled with dangerous monsters. Fern and Stark ended up exploring the city to gain information and a route into the northern lands.

The episode ended with the guard captain and the Castellan of the town apologizing to Frieren for behaving rudely with her, and her party was then allowed passage into the northern lands.

Frieren anime episode 7: What to Expect?

Fern as shown in the anime (Image via MADHOUSE)

Frieren anime episode 7 will adapt chapters 13 and 14 of the manga and will finally delve into the actual behavior of monsters and demons and how their use of language is nothing more than a facade. Episode 7 will start the actual development of an overarching plot surrounding demons and their sudden uprising even after the Hero Himmel had defeated them.

