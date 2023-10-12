Frieren English dub to have 2-hour premiere in October on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll officially announced on Thursday, October 12, 2023, that it will begin streaming a Frieren English dub version via its platform beginning on Friday, October 13, 2023. The English dubbed version will also premiere as a two-hour special across four episodes, as the original Japanese version did on domestic network television.

A starring cast for the Frieren English dub was also announced, as was the staff producing the upcoming dubbed version of the smash-hit Fall 2023 anime series. The series originally premiered on Friday, September 29, 2023, in Japan, suggesting that the series is following the typical SimulDub approach seen with other anime.

The series has proved to be one of, if not the most popular entry in the Fall 2023 season so far. The Frieren English dub is seemingly set to continue this dominance with a new audience. Hopes are high for the dub’s quality from both fans of the original Japanese version and those who’ve been waiting for the dubbed premiere.

Frieren English dub set to release first four episodes on Crunchyroll on Friday, October 13, 2023

As mentioned above, the Frieren English dub will debut with four fully dubbed episodes, mirroring the original two-hour television premiere the series had in Japan. Mallorie Rodak will star as the titular character and protagonist Frieren. Other cast members include Jill Harris as Fern, Chris Guerrero as Eisen, Jason Douglas as Heiter, Clifford Chapin as Himmel, and Jordan Dash Cruz as Stark.

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub, with Colleen Clinkenbeard producing. Marcy Anne Johnson is writing the English script for the series. Ginio Palencia is credited as the ADR mixer, while Sawyer Pfledderer is credited as the ADR engineer. It’s presumed that this is the full staff list for the English dub, but the cast will likely grow as the English dub progresses through the first season.

The series originally premiered in Japan on September 29 as a two-hour special and is the first-ever television anime series to premiere in NTV’s Kinyo Roadshow programming block. The slot is usually reserved for feature films. Future episodes of the anime have since aired at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time in NTV’s new timeslot, FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT. The series will run for two consecutive cours until March 2024.

Keiichiro Saito is directing the anime series at Madhouse Studios. Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the series scripts, while Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters. Evan Call is composing the music for the series. YOASOBI performs the opening theme song Yusha, which translates as Hero, and milet performs the ending theme song Anytime Anywhere. The series serves as an adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series.

