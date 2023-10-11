Frieren anime streams original chibi mini-anime online

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the official website for the highly popular Frieren anime series began streaming the first episode of the anime’s latest project, a chibi mini-anime. Titled Frieren’s Mini Anime ‘Magic of ??,’ the original chibi mini-anime will focus on original daily-life stories of the characters from the mainline anime.

Within these stories, fans will see characters from the Frieren anime series trying different magic spells during their journey. It will also feature official “deformed” character designs. These character designs come from illustrator Mebachi, whose most notable credits are associated with anime series like FLCL Progressive and Chainsaw Man.

The first episode of the original chibi mini-anime to the original Frieren anime series is already streaming on the anime’s official website and TOHO Animation’s YouTube channel. The first episode, and presumably those that will follow, has also been posted to the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok accounts.

Frieren anime continues early dominance of the Fall 2023 season by introducing supplementary web series

As mentioned, this latest original chibi mini-anime web series serves as a slice-of-life-esque companion to the mainline television Frieren anime series. It’s presumed that the companion web series will air new episodes every Wednesday on the mainline anime series’ official website and on the other platforms mentioned above.

The mainline anime series premiered with a two-hour special on Friday, September 29, 2023. The anime was also the first to premiere in NTV’s “Kinyo Roadshow” programming block, which is typically reserved for feature films given its Friday evening timeslot. Episodes have since aired at 11 pm JST on Fridays in NTV’s new “FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT” timeslot. The series is set to run for two consecutive cours until March 2024.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays the protagonist and titular character, Frieren. Other starring cast members include Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Qual.

While Keiichiro Saito is directing the series at Madhouse Studios, Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters, and Evan Call is composing the music for the series. YOASOBI performs the opening theme song, Yusha, which translates to “Hero,” while milet performs the ending theme song, Anytime Anywhere.

Author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe first premiered their original manga series of the same name in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The series most recently shipped its 11th compilation volume in Japan on September 15, 2023. Viz Media released the eighth volume in English on June 20, 2023, and will release the ninth on October 17.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

