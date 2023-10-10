One Piece chapter 1095 full summary: God Valley flashback reveals Kuma’s lineage and meeting the Revolutionary Army

One Piece chapter 1095’s full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the full events of the upcoming installment. While nothing is considered officially canon in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series until it’s in a Shueisha release, the spoilers are typically reliable enough to be treated as such.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1095’s alleged events with no restraint, in large part due to how exciting and revelatory an issue it is. Primarily focused on the God Valley flashback, fans learn of Bartholomew Kuma’s lineage and upbringing both in and outside of God Valley, as well as how he seems to be introduced to his future Revolutionary peers.

One Piece chapter 1095 lays the foundation for the Revolutionary Army’s eventual founding in God Valley flashback

One Piece chapter 1095: Full summary spoilers

One Piece chapter 1095’s alleged full summary spoilers begin on Egghead Island, where the Vice Admirals are preparing to help Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. However, Saturn orders them to stand down before revealing to Sanji, Jewelry Bonney, Franky, and Dr. Vegapunk that he could’ve easily dodged Bonney’s attack if he wanted to. He then pulls the sword out of his body, apparently causing his blood to disappear.

Saturn then attacks Bonney and Sanji via an aura emitted from his eyes, which hits them in their heads and causes blood to come out. However, unlike the Marine from the previous issue, their heads do not explode as a result. Admiral Kizaru then apologizes to Saturn, who responds that his work is “unusually slow this time.”

One Piece chapter 1095 then sees Saturn try to stomp on Luffy, but Franky is able to extend an arm and save him. Luffy is conscious during the issue but doesn’t say anything throughout. Dr. Vegapunk, Bonney, Sanji, and Franky are unable to move due to Saturn’s mysterious power. As Dr. Vegapunk guesses Saturn’s power to be a Devil Fruit ability, Saturn grabs and squeezes Bonney as she accuses him of killing her father.

A brief flashback then plays out, which sees Kuma telling a young Bonney about Nika. Kuma mimics the Drums of Liberation, and they dance together to the beat. He then tells her he wants to be a hero who liberates people like Nika does. In the present, Saturn reveals that Kuma is part of the “Buccaneer Race,” a people who allegedly committed a crime in the past. They also have the blood of Giants in them, making them unusually strong.

One Piece chapter 1095 then starts a new flashback to 47 years ago in the Sorbet Kingdom. Kuma was born into a normal family; his father was a member of the Buccaneer Race, and his mother was a normal human. However, information about Kuma’s blood test was leaked to a World Government agent at a local hospital. This resulted in Kuma’s entire family becoming slaves in Mariejois due to their strength.

It’s then revealed that after Kuma’s mother passed, his father told him of the legend of Nika. Kuma’s father says the legend is passed down among “Buccaneer Race” members as he also mimics the Drums of Liberation and dances for Kuma, like the latter eventually does for Bonney. However, Kuma’s father is then shot in the head by a Celestial Dragon without warning due to being too loud.

One Piece chapter 1095 then cuts to God Valley 38 years ago, which is also the same year the God Valley Incident took place. A Celestial Dragon is explaining that once every three years, the Dragons come down from Mariejois for a human hunting game on a non-World Government-affiliated island. They release problematic slaves on the island, wiping them and the natives out. The World Government then claims and populates the island as their own.

That year, West Blue’s God Valley was chosen as the island due to the land’s valuable resources and its people daring to use “God” in its name. The king of “God Valley” tried stopping them, but was killed by a young Garling Figarland. Garling is said to be very handsome with a “half-moon” haircut, since he doesn’t have his beard yet to make it a full moon. Many Celestial Dragons are seen swooning over him.

One Piece chapter 1095 also allegedly reveals that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is on the island, looking exactly the same as he does in the present. Saturn is then alerted that the “Buccaneer” child slave who escaped was captured. The last page of the chapter then reveals that Kuma is being dragged in the field by other slaves. This is allegedly a continuation of the flashback Bonney saw in chapter 1074.

Two shadows then appear, revealed to be a young Emporio Ivankov and a girl named Jinny/Ginny. Ivankov comments on how huge he is, calling him the “star” of the human hunt this year. Jinny/Ginny is smiling while eating a piece of meat and comments on how her “big bro” is huge too. Ivankov says that it’s just the face before telling Kuma that he chooses to live, asking what his decision is as the issue ends.

