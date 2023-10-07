Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga - Where to read, what to expect, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga has exhilarated manga enthusiasts with a delightful tale of fantasy embedded with poignant overtones. Penned by the renowned author, Kanehito Yamada, and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, the manga has become extremely popular, selling over 11 million copies worldwide.

The captivating narrative of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End focuses on the Elfen mage, Frieren, and her memorable journey of the past and present. Following the anime adaptation's announcement, the Frieren manga's popularity has skyrocketed. As such, several readers want to know how to read Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga from authentic sources.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga can be read digitally on Viz Media's manga app

Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's brilliant fantasy manga series, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has garnered critical acclaim from fans and critics since its debut in 2020. As such, many new readers have expressed their excitement to read this manga series from authentic sources.

Manga enthusiasts would be delighted to know that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga series can be read digitally on Viz Media's official manga app, although with a subscription. As of writing, 114 chapters of the manga are available for reading.

Apart from the Viz Media app, interested readers can also purchase the digital edition of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga series on Kindle. Additionally, the physical volumes are available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Barnes & Noble, and other digital stores. Some local retail stores may also keep the physical volumes for sale.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End originally began its serialization in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on April 28, 2020. As of now, 11 tankobon volumes containing the manga's individual chapters have been released.

Later in 2021, Viz Media announced that they had licensed the series for an English-language release in North America. The first English-translated volume was released in November 2021.

What to expect from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga takes its readers on an exciting yet relaxed adventure. It inextricably blends the themes of fantasy, slice of life, and a dash of adventure to provide a unique premise. In fact, the narrative of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End starts from where most fantasy stories end.

A short synopsis of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga as per Viz Media, reads:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demo King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to udnerstand what life means to the people around her?"

The narrative sees the Elfen mage embarking on a new adventure with her fresh party to get to know other people and form deeper bonds with them. Overall, fans can expect a fascinating story filled with fantastical elements from Kanehito-san and Tsukasa-san's manga series.

Anime adaptation

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has inspired an anime adaptation under the production of Madhouse Studios. Directed by Keiichiro Saito, the anime series premiered on September 29, 2023, on NTV's Friday Road Show timeslot. Six episodes of Frieren anime have been released as of this writing. Moreover, the series is set to run for two consecutive cours until March 2024.

