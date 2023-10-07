Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 proves that Sukuna is one of the greatest shonen villains

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 has given immense depth to Ryomen Sukuna's character and portrayed him as one of the greatest shonen villains of all time. As fans know, the perfect villain in the shonen genre doesn't only possess extraordinary skills or techniques but always has something more to offer.

Apart from sheer strength, the greatest villains in the shonen genre exude dynamism owing to their philosophies or worldviews which eventually justify their actions. Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen isn't an exception in this regard.

The spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 have provided a glimpse of Sukuna's philosophy and shown what it meant for him to be the strongest. As the King of the Curses, Ryomen Sukuna has justified his villainous actions during his fight against Kashimo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238: Sukuna's egoistical nature and villainous philosophy make him one of the greatest shonen villains of all time

Ryomen Sukuna is one of the most fascinating characters in the intricate narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen. Embodying chaos, the King of the Curses wants to bring nothing but destruction upon mankind for his own satisfaction. His egotistical nature and wicked philosophy further let him justify his heinous actions, as revealed by the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

While it's true that Gege Akutami never meant to write Sukuna as a linear character, he also never had the scope to fully flesh out his character till the latest chapter. As revealed by the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, Sukuna's ideology propels him to become as wicked as he wants to be.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

During his battle against Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, the King of the Curses mentions how he recognized his own ability as the strongest, which allowed him to take everything for granted. The chapter further explores Sukuna's mindset, portraying him as more than a linear character.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, Sukuna explains to Kashimo how Yorozu once preached to him about the concept of love. Yorozu felt Sukuna didn't know the meaning of love. However, the King of the Curses was perfectly aware of what love was and also knew about other feelings in the world.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

He knew so much about them that they had lost all their meaning to him. In his life, Sukuna received everything owing to his indomitable will and strength. He was gifted with immense cursed energy, allowing him to exert his authority over everyone he could.

However, unlike Satoru Gojo, who had Geto and his dear students, Sukuna was all alone. Since the concept of love seemed meaningless to him, Sukuna embraced chaos. That's why he split his own soul into several pieces, hoping to reincarnate in a different era and continue wreaking havoc upon humanity.

Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

As Sukuna told Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, the strongest are loved simply because they are strong, and one should be satisfied with that alone. Somehow, his inner psyche prompted him to believe that everything existed for him and that he could do anything he desired as the strongest.

The thought of needing someone else to fulfill him never crossed Sukuna's mind. As a pure egotistical villain in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna loved to live according to his own stature. If he saw something he wanted to eat, he would eat it. Similarly, if he saw something as an eyesore, he would obliterate it.

In other words, Sukuna has always done what he wanted, and taken whatever his heart desired. He doesn't care if none can measure up to his strength. What's more, he will never get bored because human beings have diverse flavors to keep him interested. As such, he would continue with his unrestrained murderous intent, and wreak havoc upon humanity.

All of these attributes portray Sukuna as a fearsome antagonist. He kills because he wants to kill, and there's no other purpose behind his actions. Moreover, he also tries to justify his villainy with his philosophy.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 has shown why Sukuna can be considered one of the greatest shonen villains of all time.

