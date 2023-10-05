Jujutsu Kaisen manga reveals Sukuna's true power level (& he truly is the perfect being)

In Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Ryomen Sukuna's true power level evokes terror and awe. The latest spoilers for chapter 238 of the manga have portrayed Sukuna as the perfect being capable of transcending the limits attached to a Jujutsu sorcerer.

The grand feats he achieved in the past, owing to his fearsome strength and physical uniqueness, have truly granted him the title of the undisputed King of the Curses. From time to time, mangaka Gege Akutami has illustrated Sukuna as a formidable foe.

Whether it was in the Shibuya arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga or the latest arc, Sukuna has demonstrated his wide range of abilities and cunningness to vanquish his forces, including the strongest sorcerer of modern times, Satoru Gojo. However, it wasn't until the latest chapter that Sukuna's true power level was revealed, which is, to say the least, fearsome.

Sukuna's perfect physical build enhances his true power, according to Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen manga showcases Ryomen Sukuna slowly transforming back to his original Heian era form, thus regaining his previous strength. As Sukuna began his transformation, his opponent, Kashimo, saw nothing but perfection emitting from him.

Kashimo's analysis in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 238 revealed that Sukuna's destructive powers were the result of his unique body, which allowed him to transcend the very concept of a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

As the King of the Curses, Ryomen Sukuna possessed twice the arms and mouth of a normal person, which granted him an advantage greater than no other Jujutsu Sorcerer in the world.

Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 237 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Even if Sukuna used continuous hand signs to enhance his cursed energy, his other two limbs would be free to use. Furthermore, the successive usage of cursed words wouldn't put a strain on his lungs as he had two mouths.

As such, his unique physical build gave him a vast superiority over any other sorcerer in the history of the Jujutsu world, and that's how he vanquished numerous Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga further revealed that Sukuna, with his perfect physical build and cursed weapons, Kamutoke and Hiten, obliterated the five void generals and the Sun, Moon, and Stars squad from the North Fujiwara family.

Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Pierrot)

Furthermore, the strongest cursed user's fearsome strength forced the "Dessichin Squad" of the Sugawara Clan and the Angels from the Abe Clan to retreat. Fans would know that the Fujiwara clan ruled Japan for 200 years in the Jujutsu World.

This only goes to show how much strength Sukuna possessed back then to obliterate them and their Sun, Moon, and Stars squad. On the other hand, the Sugawara Clan was helmed by Sugawara no Michizane, known as the ancestor of Gojo and Yuta.

The fact that Sukuna was able to overwhelm them with his sheer might exemplifies his true power as a sorcerer. As the King of the Curses, Sukuna not only possessed an immense reservoir of cursed energy but various other means to top his opponents.

His desire to be the strongest and to wreak havoc imbued in him a power that matched none. Even the mighty Satoru Gojo perished trying to kill him. In the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna's original strength was further given a tease as he casually launched a massive dismantle at Kashimo.

The latter recognized that it was the same attack that took out Satoru Gojo—a slash that divided the world itself. Later, the King of the Curse used a barrage of Dismantle at Kashimo to end the fight.

In the end, his sheer hunger to cause destruction upon mankind and battle formidable cursed users to demonstrate his own superiority propel Sukuna to become the strongest cursed user known in the history of Jujutsu World.

