4 Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes that didn't live up to the hype (& 4 that left everyone speechless)

One of the highly anticipated anime of Summer 2023, Bleach TYBW part 2 ended on September 30, 2023. Produced by Studio Pierrot, the second cour of the Thousand Year Blood-War anime adaptation saw plenty of jaw-dropping moments. The entire season reflected the excellence of Studio Pierrot, as they continued delivering marvelous episodes one after another.

Whether it's because of the animation or the storyboarding, almost every episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 exudes sophistication. However, while most episodes simply exceeded fans' expectations, others didn't manage to reach the same heights.

Last 9 Days, and three other episodes from Bleach TYBW part 2 that didn't live up to the hype

1) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9: Marching Out The Zombies

Mayuri Kurotsuchi as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

While the ninth installment of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 contained plenty of amazing moments, episode 9 fell short of the greatness exhibited by the prior ones. This episode showcased Mayuri Kurotsuchi’s greatness as he neutralized the zombified Bambietta’s reishi bombs, thus rendering her useless in the battle.

Moreover, the episode highlighted Mayuri’s battle with Giselle’s Zombies and ended with the shocking revelation of zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya arriving at the battlefield. One of the biggest reasons why the episode hasn’t been rated highly is perhaps due to the omission of one of the controversial scenes from the manga involving Yoruichi and Orihime.

In fact, several Bleach animators faced death threats after the release of this episode. Additionally, many viewers also detected inconsistencies in the animation quality in this episode.

2) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10: Marching Out The Zombies 2

Mayuri and Toshiro in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Just like the ninth episode, Marching Out The Zombies 2 didn’t live up to expectations for several reasons. Many fans complained about the jarring animation in some of the battle sequences, while others wanted more from Mayuri vs. the Zombified Hitsugaya’s battle.

Nonetheless, the tenth installment contained an anime-only scene featuring Byakuya Kuchiki taking on several Quincies alone, which was executed nicely by the production studio. That said, the overall quality of the episode wasn’t up to par, according to many followers of the series.

3) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1: Last 9 Days

Bleach TYBW Seiretei infiltrated by the Wandenreich (Image via Pierrot)

The first episode of the Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War didn’t manage to capture the same excitement as it did in the first cour. Even though it’s still one of the highest-rated Bleach TYBW episodes on IMDB, many felt that the episode lacked the X-factor. The episode picked up the events from the previous season and saw Ichigo Kurosaki arrive at Ichibei’s Palace.

On the other hand, Yhwach proclaimed Uryu Ishida as his successor in front of all his Quincy forces and the Sternritters. More than engaging actions, the episode focused on building up the tension and narrative for the rest of the season. As such, while the episode perhaps didn’t live up to audiences’ expectations, it was still a good start to the series.

4) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2: Peace From Shadows

Toshiro and Matsumoto (Image via Pierrot)

Despite being filled with high-octane action, the second episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 titled Peace From Shadows left fans wanting more. The episode focused on the Shinigami captains, bereft of their Bankai, countering the second invasion of the Quincies with innovative techniques.

However, the Quincies proved extremely powerful for them to tackle with innovations alone. Under the fabulous production of Studio Pierrot, the second episode faithfully adapted the source material. From fabulous action sequences to intricate narrative build-up, the second installment was a lot better than the first episode.

However, it would have been better if the fight sequences could have been extended. The battle between Soifon and BG9 could be prolonged, as fans didn't get to see Sternritter’s Schrift at the end.

Master, Black, and two other episodes from Bleach TYBW part 2 that surpassed the expectations

1) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6: The White Haze

Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

The sixth episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 titled The White Haze was a ceremonial moment for Rukia Kuchiki, who demonstrated her Bankai: Hakka no Togame for the first time and defeated the Sternritter ‘F’ As Nodt.

The episode perfectly matched the hype of the audience, as it saw remarkable animation quality and incredible voice acting. Especially, As Nodt’s voice actor, Yoshitusgu Matsuoka, has done a fabulous job representing the character.

The “fear” aspect of As Nodt and Yoshitusgu-san’s performance elevated the episode to a great extent. Moreover, the fascinating entrance of Byakuya Kuchiki, accompanied by Shiro Sagisu’s OST, made the episode all the better. Overall, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 surpassed the audience’s expectations and garnered considerable acclaim from critics and the audience alike.

2) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7: I Am The Edge

Kenpachi Zaraki's Shikai (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach fans eagerly looked forward to seeing Kenpachi Zaraki back in action in Bleach TYBW, and they weren’t disappointed in the slightest. One of the best episodes of the second cour, I Am The Edge, saw Zaraki returning to the battlefield following his Zanjitsu training with Unohana Retsu.

The 11th Division Captain fought against Sternritter V for The Visionary, Gremmy Thoumeaux, and demonstrated his Shikai release: Nozarashi, for the first time in the series. Filled with scintillating action sequences, the episode evoked the poetry of war as the Shinigami wielded his blade to cut through anything his opponent threw at him, including a giant meteor.

Studio Pierrot’s brilliant animation brought alive the iconic moments of the manga, as Zaraki’s Nozarashi defeated Gremmy and his imagination. Undoubtedly, the Bleach TYBW part 2 episode was a magnificent visual fest that exceeded fans’ expectations.

3) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 12: Master

Kirinji vs Jugram in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The penultimate episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 was a masterpiece that reflected Studio Pierrot’s greatness as a renowned animation studio. Supervised by Tite Kubo, the episode had a plethora of anime-original sequences that cemented Squad Zero’s reputation as the strongest.

From Kirinji versus Jugram to Uryu versus Senjumaru, the finale showed many new battle sequences. However, the best part of the episode was Yhwach performing Auswahlen to revive his fallen Schutzstaffel. Shiro Sagisu’s goosebump-inducing background music elevated the scene to its peak and left everyone speechless.

4) Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 13: Black

Senjumaru's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

The final episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 set the internet abuzz for multiple reasons. Under the supervision of Tite Kubo, the finale deviated considerably from its source and presented Squad Zero in a completely different light. From smooth action sequences and fascinating storyboarding, the episode had all the elements to make it a masterpiece.

While the finale had numerous moments of greatness, the revelation of Senjumaru’s Bankai left everyone speechless. Perhaps nobody expected to see a Squad Zero member using their Bankai. As such, the episode went beyond fans’ expectations with its magnificent animation, narrative, and execution of scenes.

