Bleach TYBW episode 22: Yoruichi returns to the Seireitei as Mayuri joins the battlefield and outsmarts Giselle

Bleach TYBW episode 22, titled Marching Out The Zombies, was released on September 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The much-anticipated episode saw the return of Yoruichi Shihoin and focused on the Sternritter Z (The Zombie), Giselle Gewelle. Just like the other episodes of Bleach TYBW, Studio Pierrot captured the iconic moments of the manga and brought them alive with stunning animation.

The visually impressive episode has covered chapters 587 to 591 from the manga, ending with Toshiro Hitsugaya's appearance as a zombie. Since the ninth installment of Bleach TYBW part 2 was delayed by a week, fans expected fascinating animation quality, and from the incredible reception on the internet, it seems that the esteemed animation studio hasn't disappointed in the slightest.

Bleach TYBW episode 22 highlights

Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends react as Uryu Ishida betrays them by joining Yhwach's troops

Bleach TYBW episode 22 picked up the events of the previous episode and showed Ichigo Kurosaki's reaction to Uryu Ishida's betrayal. The Quincy followed Yhwach to the Royal Palace, shocking the protagonist and his friends.

Meanwhile, the new Captain Commander, Shunsui Kyoraku, wondered why the Squad Zero members didn't shoot Yhwach and his troops down. Moreover, the Captain was puzzled about why Manako Osho (Ichibei) allowed Yhwach to go to the Royal Palace.

Ichigo as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 22 (Image via Pierrot) Bazz B as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

On the other hand, Ichigo appeared determined to bring his friend back from the Royal Palace. All this while, he was aware that the battle between the Shinigami and the Quincy would make him and Uryu enemies. Even then, the substitute soul reaper knew that he and Uryu had fought side by side as friends.

Since he was a friend, he vowed to bring him back, no matter what. However, he didn't know how to get to the Royal Palace, apart from the aid of the Zero Squad members. At this point, Kisuke Urahara appeared and asked whether or not they would like him to book a trip to the Royal Palace.

Shinigami vs. Quincy continues as Renji Abarai takes on Bazz-B

Byakuya as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

After the opening theme, Bleach TYBW episode 22 takes the viewers to the battlefield once again. Byakuya Kuchiki realized that the Quincies weren't targeting the Seireitei but the Royal Palace. Just then, he was surrounded by NaNaNa Najahkoop, Candice Catnipp, and Robert Accutrone.

Bleach TYBW episode 22 included an anime-original sequence of Iba Tetsuzaemon and Sajin Komamura, who was transformed into a wolf. Apparently, they were able to survive the destruction caused by the war.

Bazz B as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Meanwhile, Rukia Kuchiki and Renji couldn't believe that Uryu could betray them. However, they had to deal with Bazz-B's flames. Since the Sternritter bad-mouthed Uryu, Renji mocked his mohawk and called him a chicken head. This irked Bazz-B, who then unleashed his Burner Finger: Four and caused destructive damage to the vicinity.

Giselle's identity gets revealed, and she summons the zombified Bambietta

Giselle and bambi (Image via Pierrot)

Elsewhere in Bleach TYBW episode 22, Giselle was ambushed by Ikkaku Madarame and Yumichika Ayasegawa. The Sternritter tried her best to bait Ikkaku into inflicting damage on her so that her blood could be spilled on them. However, Yumichika was quick to guess the Sternritter's powers.

Thus, he asked Ikkaku to refrain from slicing her. Additionally, he revealed that Giselle was actually a man. This remark irked the Sternritter Z, who then summoned Bambietta, albeit in a zombified state.

Ichigo and his friends prepare to go to the Royal Palace, while Yoruichi appears

Kisuke Urahara as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 22 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Back at the underground level of the 12th Division's Research and Development Centre, Urahara Kisuke remarked how all the Captains and the lieutenants were battling the Quincies so that Ichigo could go to the Royal Palace.

As explained in Bleach TYBW episode 22, Ichigo could go to the Royal Palace using the Kukaku Cannon's replica. It was then revealed that Mayuri Kurotsuchi constructed the entire base of the replica, while Kisuke gave it the finishing touches. However, since it was only a replica, it could only be fired once.

Yoruichi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In other words, they only had one shot to reach the Royal Palace. However, the cannon didn't have enough energy to blast off. Just at that moment, Yoruichi arrived, carrying a dozen of bottles. According to Bleach TYBW episode 22, she was sent on a mission by Kisuke to inspect the distortion caused by the Quincies on the world of the living.

Upon inspection, it was found that the distortion was a massive concentration of energy. As such, Yoruichi collected them in bottles and brought them to Kisuke. This collected energy could be used to fire the cannon.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi appears and confronts Giselle's zombie army using his unique means and unexpected aids

Yumichika and Ikkaku in dire state (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW episode 22, Yumichika showcased his battle sense as he deduced the concept behind Bambietta's reishi bombs. Although he and Ikkaku tried their best to deal with the zombified Sternritter's abilities, they were unsuccessful in landing significant damage.

According to Giselle, Bambietta was dead, which is why nothing could 'kill' her. She also mentioned how she had to kill Bambietta to make her into one of her zombie minions. At that moment in Bleach TYBW episode 22, Mayuri Kurotsuchi appeared on the battlefield wearing a radiant outfit.

Mayuri and the revived arrancars in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The 12th Division Captain, with the help of his lieutenant, Nemu, neutralized Bambietta's reishi bombs by using a special device. Following which, Giselle summoned an army of zombified soul reapers. Since Mayuri didn't want to battle his ex-comrades, he called forth four Arrancars he revived for the task.

Bleach TYBW episode 22 saw Dordoni, Cirucci, Luppi, and Charlotte appearing after more than a decade. Since the Arrancars had no strings attached to the soul reapers, they went on to exhibit their powers and defeat Giselle's zombie army.

Mayuri as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

On being asked by Yumichika how Mayuri could do such a thing to the ex-comrades, the 12th Division Captain reminded him of the philosophy of the former Captain Commander. Mayuri reiterated that each squad member existed to protect the Soul Society, and if any of them tried to cause harm, they would be executed.

Following Mayuri's remark, the revived Arrancars went on to showcase their strength once again. Charlotte took on Giselle and remarked how she appeared to have an uncanny resemblance to him. Visibly frustrated, the Sternritter Z ordered Bambi to take down the Arrancar. However, Charlotte nonchalantly dodged Bambietta's reishi bombs and fired his ultimate Cero to send Bambi flying.

In conclusion

Since Bambietta lost against Charlotte, Giselle had no other option but to summon a special zombie minion. To everyone's surprise, Sternritter Z brought Toshiro Hitsugaya onto the battlefield. However, the 10th Division Captain appeared to have been transformed into a zombie by Giselle.

Seein this, Mayuri Kurotsuchi remarked how troublesome it would be to face against Toshiro. The episode ended with a close shot of Toshiro's zombified face. On the other hand, the ending poem of the episode was recited by Mayuri, which read as follows:

"Over and over again, an empty life."

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

