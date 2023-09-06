Jormungand manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Penned and illustrated by Keitaro Takahashi, the Jormungand manga has captivated the audience with its gripping action and interesting characters. The author of the manga has dexterously presented a complex narrative that revolves around an arms dealer named Koko, her crew, and a child soldier named Jonah.

Since its release, Jormungand manga has seen an overwhelming reception from readers, primarily due to its engaging plot and complex characters. Besides, the mangaka has expertly handled the theme of international arms dealing. This article explores the platforms where the manga can be read and delves into the details regarding its plotline and adaptations.

Jormungand manga explores the extravagant world of arms dealing through its dark and somber narrative

Where to read

There are many manga enthusiasts who want to read Keitaro Takahashi's seinen manga series from authentic sources. Thus, ardent fans might like to know that the Jormungand manga is available in physical and digital versions with Viz Media and can be purchased from Comixology. In addition, you can buy the physical volumes from local retailers.

The Jormungand manga series was originally serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine from 2006 to 2012. A total of 11 volumes comprised of the 70 chapters of the manga were then released.

Later, Viz Media acquired the rights to the manga and released the volumes in English in North America. As mentioned earlier, all 11 volumes of this manga series are available for purchase in both physical and digital formats.

What to expect

A key visual from Jormungand anime (Image via White Fox)

Mangaka Keitaro Takahashi has penned and illustrated a captivating seinen story involving arms dealing and other mature themes. Notably, the title is a direct reference to the mythical Midgard serpent from Norse mythology. The narrative explores the intricate world of arms dealing and technical affairs with grim and dark overtones, almost on the same plane as Black Lagoon.

Viz Media has provided a short synopsis of Jormungand manga which reads thus:

"Jonah is a child soldier, born amidst the chaotic conflicts that rage across West Asia, his family lost to a war fueled by weapons supplied by the so-called Merchants of Death- International arms dealers. Despite Jonah's hatred of weapons and violence, he employs both extremely well in the service of high-flying arms dealer Koko Hekmatyar and her band of mercenaries."

It continues:

"Their journey through the dark underbelly of the world's arms market may lead only to damnation, but will Jonah one day make his way back to the light? Only one thing is certain: it's going to be a long, ahrd road out of hell."

It's apparent from the synopsis that this seinen manga features a compelling plot and intriguing characters. Notably, the mangaka's artistic brush strokes have vividly portrayed the world of mercenaries and its inner politics. Thus, interested readers can find themselves hooked once they start turning the pages of this seinen manga series.

Anime adaptation of Jormungand manga

Keitaro Takahashi's Jormungand manga has inspired a wonderful anime adaptation. Under the production of White Fox, the Jormungand TV anime series premiered on April 11, 2012, on Tokyo MX, TV Kanagawa, and its affiliated channels.

Following its success, a second season titled Jormungand: Perfect Order was released on October 10, 2012, by the same studio. Fans who want to watch the Jormungand anime can stream it on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

