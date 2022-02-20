What is ComiXology? Amazon's new update leaves fans triggered

Following Amazon's acquisition of adored digital comic distribution platform ComiXology, the two's integration has been relatively hassle-free until recently. Earlier this week, the retail giant pushed updates to the app that received a lot of backlash from users.
As per the new update, the comic platform's web reader is soon to be nixed and ported to an Amazon storefront.
This means users can only read comics through the firm's updated app or Amazon's Kindle web-reader, which provides a very shoddy experience while reading comics.
ComiXology's recent controversy explained
ComiXology was an online cloud-based comic distribution service and community that let users read these comics very efficiently. The firm was launched in 2007 and became a revolutionary means to purchase and consume comics online. The platform also gave rise to a comic book community.
After Amazon bought the online comic store and consumption platform in 2014, the ecommerce behemoth removed the option of directly purchasing comics from Iconology's cloud-based service. However, the recent changes have also sparked severe vitriol amongst small comic book publishers.
How Amazon's changes have ruined the ComiXology platform?
Following the recent update, several comic fans took to social media to vent their issues with the changes to the beloved platform.
This caused multiple renowned authors and celebrities like Patton Oswalt to voice their irk with the new changes that broke the former platform. Comedian and actor Oswalt labeled the old platform as "PERFECT."
Awful UI and functionalities
Many users pointed out that while the ComiXology App was still functional, Amazon's Kindle Desktop application was terrible for reading comics. The Desktop/Laptop comic-reading experience from Kindle lacked features like "single-page view," a proper zoom-in function, and more.
The existing zoom function also lacks control over the extent of the magnification. This causes scalability issues while reading comics on the web.
Furthermore, there is a massive categorization issue, as Amazon refers to single issues as individual books/items. This makes finding a particular comic issue massively inefficient.
To make matters worse, Amazon's Kindle Cloud Reader and their store's integration do not give the option to read the comics from catalogs instantly.
The user's comics from the former platform are also categorized under layers of sub-categories. Moreover, the platform does not offer DRM-free downloads anymore. Amazon has also removed the archive functionality of the comic catalogs.
Forced accounts merger
Amazon now forces users to merge their ComiXology accounts with the ones on its own platform. However, some users claimed to have separate accounts and lost access to the comics that were already bought from their ComiXology account.
Meanwhile, Amazon claims that:
"All previously purchased books are still available in your account."
It is unclear how Amazon migrates the previously owned catalogs of users to its own platform.
It ditched Global readers' series subscriptions
Readers outside the US will no longer be able to subscribe to their favorite series' latest releases. Non-US users will now have to purchase individual issues manually. Furthermore, Amazon will also cancel the existing subscriptions of users outside the US.
More problems for independent and small publishers
The intuitive "self-publishing" feature for smaller comic book creators in the form of the ComiXology Submit Program has also been removed amidst the new changes. Instead, small creators will now have to join the Kindle Direct Publishing system.
Amidst these changes, numerous users have called out Amazon on social media and urged to revert to the previous model. However, the e-commerce platform is yet to respond to the controversy.