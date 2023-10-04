Spy X Family season 2 reveals opening theme video days ahead of premiere

Spy X Family season 2 is set to release on Saturday, October 7, 2023. However, the anime's official website released the opening theme video for the second season days before its premiere. The theme video has been directed by Masaaki Yuasa, while the song is titled "Kurakura" and is performed by Ado.

Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family follows the story of Twilight, a spy who is given the mission - Operation Strix. To complete his mission, he needed a family. Thus, he adopted a daughter named Anya and married a woman named Yor. With that, the Forger family was complete. Unbeknownst to Loid, Anya was an esper, while Yor was an assassin.

Spy X Family season 2 releases creditless opening theme video

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the official website of Spy X Family anime released the opening theme video for the second season. The opening video did not contain any credits and was a clean animation sequence.

As revealed by Spy X Family season 2, the opening theme video was directed and storyboarded by acclaimed anime director Masaaki Yuasa. He has previously directed Devilman: Crybaby, Ping Pong the Animation, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, and Japan Sinks: 2020.

Meanwhile, the new opening song that is featured in the video is called "Kurakura." It has been performed by Ado. She has previously voiced Uta in One Piece. Additionally, she has also performed the opening theme songs for One Piece Film: Red, Shin Jidai, Kaze no Yukue, and others.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family Season 2 opening theme video (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The opening theme video opened with goofy visuals that saw the Forger family walking together. However, as always, the theme video did not miss out on hinting at Loid and Yor's secret professions which is a spy and an assassin respectively.

Following that, the opening theme video saw Loid Forger preparing some tea as the Forger family was seemingly preparing to go on an outing. Nevertheless, Loid brought the teapot along with them as they traveled through a car and later found themselves atop a partially submerged ship.

The family can then be seen jumping atop a Twin-fuselage aircraft. Here, Loid is seen attempting to pour Anya a cup of tea, however, the wind blows the tea away. Luckily, Yor manages to get the tea in her cup as she drinks the same. One must notice that Bond is also on this outing as he is the one carrying Anya.

Moments later, the Forger family jumped from the plane. During this, Loid again tried pouring a cup of tea for Anya, however, Yor ended up drinking it again. At the very end, all three of them - Loid, Anya, and Yor could be seen walking with a cup of tea each in their hands.

