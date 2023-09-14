Spy X Family season 2 reveals release date and Key Visual

As announced by the official website of the anime, Spy X Family season 2 is set to be released on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 11 PM JST. The same was announced alongside a new key visual that has Anya at its center, being a key part of two visuals that can be seen mirroring each other upside down.

Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family follows the story of the Forger family - a faux family created by spy Twilight to complete Mission Strix. Unbeknownst to him, his adoptive daughter Anya is an esper, while his wife Yor is an assassin. Joining them is their pet dog Bond, who has the ability to look into the future.

Spy X Family season 2 announces October release date with new key visual

Spy x Family season 2 key visuals drawn by Kazuaki Shimada (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The anime will be available to watch on various Japanese television networks like TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and others.

As for the key visual, it was drawn by the anime's character designer Kazuaki Shimada. There are two images in the key visual, both of which mirror each other upside down.

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy x Family season 1 anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

One half of the key visual sees the Forger family (Anya, Yor, and Loid), the WISE agents (Sylvia and Fiona), Franky Franklin, and Yuri Briar illustrated in front of a cruise ship. Thus, it can be presumed that the visual hints at the series' upcoming story arc - Cruise Adventure Arc.

The second half of the key visual sees Anya, Bond, her classmates (Becky, Damian, Emile, and Ewen), and Henry Henderson illustrated in front of the Eden Academy. Hence, it can be assumed that it hints at the remaining story from the Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc.

Yor and Loid Forger as seen in the Spy x Family season 1 anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

As for the staff and cast members, they are set to remain the same. Nevertheless, the key visuals featured the list of cast and staff members at the bottom of the illustration. While Spy X Family season 2 has released its key visuals, it has yet to release its trailer. Thus, fans can hope for the same to be released soon enough, given the early October release date for the anime.

