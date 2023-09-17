Bleach TYBW episode 23: Mayuri vs Zombie Toshiro begins as Yhwach reaches the Royal Palace

Bleach TYBW episode 23, titled Marching Out the Zombies 2, was released on September 16, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Produced by Studio Pierrot, the visually stunning episode captured some iconic moments from the manga and brought them to life in animation form.

From zombified Toshiro's Bankai to Mayuri Kurotsuchi's genius, to the Sternritter Pepe's schrift "Love," multiple segments boasted Pierrot's quality production. The animation studio dexterously paced the episode and added plenty of anime-original details to enhance the overall quality. Undoubtedly, Bleach TYBW episode 23 was met with remarkable applause from the viewers.

The aforementioned episode covered about 6.5 chapters of the manga, starting from 592, and ended with Yhwach and his troops reaching the Royal Palace. Other than that, the latest installment focused heavily on Mayuri versus Zombie Toshiro.

Bleach TYBW episode 23 highlights

Mayuri vs. Zombified Toshiro begins as the former overwhelms his opponent with the power of science

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Bleach TYBW began with Zombie Toshiro appearing on the battlefield. Since Toshiro was under Giselle's control, he attacked both Yumichika and Ikkaku. He unleashed a wave of ice and froze Ikkaku's right leg solid before impaling him with his blade.

Likewise, Yumichika didn't stand a chance against the ruthless Zanpakuto of Toshiro. All this time, Mayuri Kurotsuchi was present as a silent observer and noticed how Toshiro was able to move as if he were still alive. Thus, he quickly deduced that Toshiro was turned into a Zombie while being alive.

Mayuri in Bleach TYBW episode 23 (Image via Pierrot)

Confirming Mayuri's suspicion, Giselle further added that turning someone alive into a Zombie allows them to retain their original agility as their cells stay fresh. She also explained how their mind perishes in that way, making them easier to control.

Following a mild debate between Mayuri and Giselle, Charlotte noticed Zombie Hitsugaya, and fixed their mind to face him. However, Toshiro brutally slashed Charlotte, without giving them a chance to fight back. Mayuri rebuked Charlotte, before facing the zombified 10th Division Captain himself.

Mayuri vs Toshiro in Bleach TYBW episode 23 (Image via Pierrot)

The scientist then told Hitsugaya that he would like to test some medicines on him, for the sake of Seireitei. Following this, Zombie Hitsugaya and Mayuri clashed their blades. Since the 12th Division Captain had placed a sensor on his Zanpakuto, he was able to parry Toshiro's strikes.

At that precise moment, Toshiro activated his Bankai: Daiguren Hyorinmaru, and impaled Mayuri. While it seemed over, the 10th Division Captain found himself back at the start of their battle, with Mayuri explaining once again that he would like to try some medicines on him.

Toshiro as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 23 (Image via Pierrot)

Visibly confused, Toshiro unleashed his Bankai one more time and froze Mayuri to death. However, once again he found himself reliving the same moments as mentioned before. Mayuri then explained in Bleach TYBW episode 23 that the zombified Captain was under the effects of his newly developed medicine.

Further, every time Toshiro crossed a certain point of the battle (such as, the death of Mayuri), he would return to the past. In other words, Toshiro was under an eternal loop. Since the medicine was incomplete, it had a serious side effect. The part of the brain that controls one's equilibrium becomes completely paralyzed for 30 seconds after the tenth loop.

Toshiro in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Mayuri then released his Zanpakuto, Ashisogi Jizou, and paralyzed Toshiro further, before injecting him with a special drug. This new medicine blackened the zombified Captain's skin, and he screamed out in agony.

At that moment in Bleach TYBW episode 23, zombified Kensei, Rojuro, and Rangiku arrived on the battlefield. Since he was busy observing Toshiro, he ordered his Arrancars to deal with the zombies.

Byakuya Kuchiki fights several Sternitters and activates his Bankai

Byakuya as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The second half of Bleach TYBW episode 23 commenced with Byakuya Kuchiki wielding his blade against several Sternritters alone. Despite that, he was easily able to overcome Candice, NaNaNa, and Robert, thanks to his newfound strength. As such, NaNaNa found no weak points or openings in Byakuya's Spiritual Pressure.

Byakuya then released his Shikai and severely injured both NaNaNa and Candice. Robert also countered using Sklaverei to strengthen his Vollstandig and shot a reishi bullet at Byakuya. However, the 6th Division Captain activated his Bankai: Senbonzakura Kageyoshi to destroy his opponent.

Pepe as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 23 (Image via Pierrot)

At that point, Shuhei Hisagi appeared and commended the Captain for defeating all the opponents by himself. However, Byakuya quickly realized that Shuehei was being controlled by someone. Just then, in Bleach TYBW episode 23, Pepe Waccabrada, the Sternritter "L" for The Love appeared.

In an uncanny fashion, he shot a love beam at one of the Sternritters, Meninas, and pit her against Liltotto. Likewise, Shuhei was also infatuated with Pepe due to the Sternritter's Schrift and fought against Byakuya. However, the 6th Division Captain was able to subdue him and then confronted Pepe.

Byakuya as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

As seen in Bleach TYBW episode 23, he dodged several Love Beams and managed to slice one off using his Zanpakuto. However, Pepe's schrift worked on anything imbued with soul, which is why Byakuya's Zanpakuto wasn't immune to Pepe's schrift. As such, he quickly threw his Zanpakuto away.

The Sternritter then landed a shot at Byakuya, but he was unable to control him. Thus, he activated his Vollstandig Gudoreo (The Love of God) and used the Love Rope on the 6th Division Captain. Precisely at that time, the Zombified Captains, Kensei, and Rojuro arrived, accompanied by Mayuri Kurotsuchi.

Pepe's Vollstandig (Image via Pierrot)

On being asked what he did to the dead Captains, Mayuri told Byakuya that he merely saved them. Bleach TYBW episode 23 then cut to a flashback showing Mayuri administering the drugs to Kensei, Rojuro, and Rangiku. The 12th Division Captain was able to counter Giselle's zombification process.

In simple terms, Giselle's Zombies became Mayuri's own, thanks to a special drug he made. Bleach TYBW episode 23 then saw Giselle getting impaled. The scene then shifted to the present time, showing Pepe being overwhelmed by Mayuri's Kurotsuchi Corpse Unit.

Zombified Kensei and Rose (Image via Pierrot)

Pepe's Schrift didn't work on Mayuri's Zombies because they didn't know the meaning of love. Although he was able to charm one of Gigi's zombies in the past, Mayuri's zombies were a different case altogether. Kensei then punched Pepe's face, sending him flying to a nearby rubble.

Conclusion

Towards the end of Bleach TYBW episode 23, Sternritter L was confronted by Liltotto, who mentioned how Pepe tried to kill them by pitting them against each other. She then used her powers to devour the Sternritter alive.

The final moments of the Bleach TYBW episode saw Yhwach, Uryu, and Haschwalth arriving at the Royal Palace after crossing 72 layers of barriers. The episode finally ended with a poem recited by Nimaiya Oh-Etsu:

"Is Life all that you can cut?"

