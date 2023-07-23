Rangiku Matsumoto, a beloved character from the series Bleach and Bleach TYBW by Tite Kubo, captivates fans with her vibrant personality and fiery red hair. As the lieutenant of the 10th Division under Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya in the Gotei 13, she embodies strength, humor, and compassion.
Matsumoto's Zanpakuto, Haineko, matches her unpredictability and feistiness, enhancing her undeniable charm. Throughout the series, she undergoes trials and triumphs that contribute to her compelling character development.
The continuation of the Bleach manga series, known as Bleach TYBW arc explores the gripping conflict between the Shinigami and the Quincy. It is led by Yhwach—the esteemed progenitor of the Quincy race. Throughout this arc, readers are immersed in high-stakes battles, unexpected revelations, and profound character growth.
It is within these pages that pivotal decisions are made for beloved characters like Rangiku Matsumoto, evoking a whirlwind of emotions among devoted fans.
Bleach TYBW Part 2: Hitsugaya and Rangiku Matsumoto vs Bazz-B
As Hitsugaya seemingly defeats Bazz-B in Bleach TYBW Part 2, Rangiku and her captain prepare to leave. However, their departure is abruptly halted by the unexpected return of a still-alive Bazz-B. Both Rangiku and Hitsugaya watch in astonishment as Bazz-B breaks free from the icy restraints.
Upon explaining the daunting strength of his flames, Bazz-B's revelation prompts Hitsugaya to suggest a strategic retreat for both of them before he is targeted by another attack.
Rangiku successfully retreats, but her escape is cut short when Cang Du intercepts her and inflicts severe injuries. Taking her injured body, Cang Du places Rangiku next to her fallen captain, who has just been struck down by Bazz-B.
In an eerie proclamation, Cang Du declares that they both should meet their demise together, reasoning that those who live in harmony should also perish as one. Subsequently, the Sternritter unleashes Hitsugaya's Bankai to deliver a fatal blow.
That's when Kisuke Urahara deploys the Shin'eiyaku to all the captains in Soul Society. Hitsugaya uses his fingertips to absorb one of them. As the effects of the Shin'eiyaku take hold, blood spurts from Cang's back and Daiguren Hyōrinmaru begins to crumble. Seizing the opportunity amidst the chaos, Hitsugaya retrieves his stolen bankai and triumphantly defeats Cang Du.
After his defeat, Sternritter "Z" Giselle Gewelle gets a hold of Rangiku's body and transforms her into a zombie. This unexpected turn of events forces her to engage in the battle against Mayuri Kurotsuchi.
Mayuri's victory against Giselle leads to an important decision for Rangiku and her captain. They are placed in special capsules to reverse the zombification process, but this comes at the cost of their lifespan.
Accompanied by Nemu Kurotsuchi, their capsules are taken to the Soul King Palace where they continue to recover while the rest of the Gotei 13 and Visored make their journey. Following Pernida Parnkgjas' defeat, Mayuri reveals the location of the capsules to Yumichika and Ikkaku, who release the two Shinigami. However, it is explained that their recovery took longer than anticipated. Finally, Rangiku emerges from her capsule having recovered but with a reduced lifespan.
Rangiku's fate in Bleach TYBW Part 2
In the absence of a definite answer from the manga, fans have sought clues from other Bleach and Bleach TYBW sources. Some fans have looked to Can't Fear Your Own World and We Do Knot Always Love You, light novels that take place after Bleach TYBW arc. These novels depict Matsumoto as alive and still serving in the Gotei 13, implying her survival during the war.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the fate of Rengiku Matsumoto in the Bleach TYBW arc Part 2 remains somewhat ambiguous. However, evidence from the light novels suggests that she survives the war. Matsumoto's resilience, determination, and crucial role in the storyline make it plausible for her to overcome the challenges of the ongoing conflict.
Yet, until a definitive answer is provided, fans of Bleach TYBW will continue to be intrigued and engaged by this lingering question surrounding Matsumoto's fate.
