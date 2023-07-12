Bleach cosplayer ignites fandom with sizzling Rangiku makeover

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War part 2 has finally made it to the screens and fans’ excitement has reached a fever pitch. With a community so big, fans often upload various forms of media in anticipation of the anime/manga release. In this case, the second part of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has been released and plenty of cosplay images made its rounds on social media platforms like Twitter, and forums like Reddit.

In this case, a popular YouTube streamer had taken to Twitter to upload a cosplay of Rangiku. This alcohol-loving character is a popular choice among numerous cosplayers, primarily due to her popularity as well as her appearance. The aforementioned cosplayer who goes by the handle @JamiUwUs on Twitter portrayed this character and it’s safe to say that the entire Bleach fandom has loved it.

Rangiku cosplay leaves the entire Bleach fandom stunned

One of the most striking features of Rangiku Matsumoto, aside from her physique, is the color of her hair. The character is blonde in the anime series, and nailing the hair color plays a crucial role in the accurate portrayal of Rangiku.

In this case, Twitter use @JamiUwUs did a splendid job and nailed the hair color, length, as well as texture. Unlike other characters, Rangiku’s outfit is rather simple and isn’t complex. The cosplayer paid close attention to her outfit as well, which again made this Bleach cosplay all the more accurate.

One of the most common reactions from the Bleach fanbase was the cosplayer’s looks. They found her to be incredibly beautiful in this cosplay, and the sheer number of comments that echoed this sentiment is proof enough. While most fans complimented her looks, plenty others were excited for the series' return. It's quite clear that the cosplayer too is incredibly excited for the series.

Fans were also astonished at how closely her physique resembled the character's in the anime series. Many complimented for the choice of character as well. A few fans also appreciated the cosplayer's attention to detail in this project, particularly with the hair color:

VapirDark @VapirDark @JamiUwUs @ReignOfPride Wait you actually look like her if she was in real life. You are perfect! @JamiUwUs @ReignOfPride Wait you actually look like her if she was in real life. You are perfect!

That being said, not every person in the comments section was kind to her and the anime series. There is no doubt that Bleach is a series that is beloved by millions of fans across the world, and is even considered as one among the Shonen Big Three. It seems like members of the anime community that didn't like this series, criticized either the cosplay or the series and in some cases, both.

Final thoughts

There is no doubt that @JamiUwUs did a phenomenal job with this cosplay of this fan-favorite waifu. The portrayal was quite accurate due to her efforts in nailing the details. Furthermore, the cosplayer must be appreciated for choosing this character since her physique enabled her to depict the aforementioned character from the anime series.

On the other hand, it wasn't surprising to see some members of the anime community berate Bleach. This behavior is prevalent on platforms like Twitter where fans argue about their favorite series. That being said, it is advisable to be polite and respectful to cosplayers or anyone on the internet who are just appreciating their favorite anime series.

