8 Animes with the most annoying fanbases, according to fans

Being an anime fan is especially tough these days since criticism, constructive or not, cannot be tolerated by some people. It is borderline difficult to get one's point across when toxic fandoms are ready with their keyboards to start an argument over the slightest of disagreements.

For someone new to anime or giving it a try, these experiences with toxic communities can make them feel genuinely repulsed by the idea. Whether trying to prove that someone is more cultured than the other in an anime or comparing Goku to every other anime character, these fandoms will stop at nothing to reassure their self-worth by creating an unhealthy environment for others.

So follow along as we list the most toxic and annoying anime fanbases according to fans.

Note: Ranking is based on polls conducted by fans on a ranking website. The list is subjective and does not mean to offend anyone.

10 toxic anime fanbases, according to fans

1) Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball is a spectacular franchise that has entertained us since we were kids. Mangakas of today's generation look up to Akira Toriyama's magnum opus for inspiration as they hold him in great reverence. Dragon Ball uplifted manga and anime's status outside of Japan.

On the other side of this glory, some fans of Dragon Ball get ultimate joy when they compare strong characters from other anime to Goku. On Twitter, these toxic fans ruin the fun elements of an anime and everything it has to offer. They would be completely blind to actual negative traits in their favorite character, and completely ignore legitimate reasons by mentioning any random Super Saiyan form of Goku.

2) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has been a huge hit ever since the first chapter of the manga dropped in 2014. Over the years, the series has gathered a huge following, thanks to its attractive storyline and a roster full of unique characters.

Unfortunately, some My Hero Academia fans take shipping wars to the next level. They will ship just about any characters ranging from Deku x Todoroki to Bakugo x Kirishima, and whatnot. Upon disagreement, these fans will not hold back from shaming and gaslighting others who are just trying to mind their own business.

3) Naruto

According to dedicated Naruto fandoms, every other shounen manga is an exact copy of the series. These are the same people who refer to modern classics like Demon Slayer, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen as copies of Naruto due to a few similarities between the characters' physical appearances.

Naruto fans can never stop boasting about the greatness of the franchise. While the series remains a masterpiece to date, due to the sheer size of the community, toxicity would be impossible to dodge. Although similarities between Naruto and every other shounen manga are a bit obvious, why complicate things when it is working fine?

4) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is in a league of its own with an IMDb rating so high that it competes with several outstanding western TV shows. Thanks to its unforgiving and engaging story, Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the best mangas of all time.

However, this does not stop the fandom from being extremely toxic. They openly criticize the mangaka, Hajime Isayama, as if they are entitled to decide which character gets to live in the story. This fandom took things a bit further as they sent out death threats to Gabi's voice actor just because they did not like the character she voiced.

5) Fullmetal Alchemist

In the male-dominated sphere of anime and manga, Hiromu Arakawa broke the stereotype with her masterpiece, Fullmetal Alchemist. While it features an interesting story that builds up to exceed any rational expectations, dedicated fans of the series are determined to keep it at #1 on MyAnimeLIst.

It is quite a feat for the mangaka to see her work topping the charts for nearly a decade now. But if someone has to deep dive into this matter, they would find out that the real reason for the manga's unmovable position is the childish community of MAL users who intentionally give out bad ratings to other franchises with actual potential. The review bombing starts pretty quickly when another anime comes close to the #1 spot and this just shows how childish the fandom can be.

6) Jojo's Bizzare Adventure

While maintaining a distinctive storyline, Jojo's Bizzare Adventure is actually known for its creative and unique art style. It never fails to excite and intrigue fans as the environmental settings change quite often. However, people on social media are seriously tired of hearing Jojo fans say, "Is that a JoJo Reference??"

The problem is, Jojo memes started to blow up a lot even when Jojo was not that popular as a series. The credit can be spotted in its infamous "to be continued" outro. After some point, it gets annoying, but Jojo fans never seem to get the memo.

7) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a fantastic work of art showcasing many vibrant and beautifully animated fights in its second season. In just a few years, Demon Slayer's popularity has reached remarkable heights in terms of quality.

However, the anime is still in its second season while the manga has been finished long ago. So avid readers and huge fans of the series have gone through the entire story and some of these toxic fans do not even think twice before spoiling the entire plot for others. They ruin expectations and experiences for others and have compelled people to drop it entirely from their watch-list.

8) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! started off like any other sports manga but surpassed the competition very early into the game due to its wide reach and popularity. Haikyuu!! has inspired a lot of fans and communities dealing with sports. However, due to its huge popularity, some bad apples are bound to be present.

Once regarded as one of the warmest and most welcoming fandoms in the community, Haikyuu!! was invaded by scores of fangirls watching the show just for yaoi ships and nothing else. Thanks to them, fan expression on Haikyuu!! got pretty difficult as they would harass others who disagreed with them, often backing their opinions with the help of their followers.

Final Thoughts

Apparently, with great popularity comes great toxicity. And in the case of anime, it is due to the entitled nature of fans all around the world. Fans with a rational mind on social media are quite under-appreciated as without them one would have to take on an army of toxic fandoms by themselves.

Even insignificant comments may trigger these fandoms. While almost any opinion about your favorite is like a ticking bomb, it is best to stay out of the unnecessary fandom wars and cherish the anime for its good points.

