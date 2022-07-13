Every Hashira in Demon Slayer, ranked based on popularity

As the name suggests, Demon Slayer is a popular anime about slaying demons. The series' antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, is responsible for filling the world with demons. To end his reign of terror, a group of sword-wielding individuals, known as the Demon Slayers, seek out and hunt his minions in order to get to him.

In the Demon Slayer Corps, there exists a group of extremely talented individuals, known as the Hashira. These individuals possess different Breathing styles and are some of the most powerful human beings in the series' world. In fact, they're so powerful that most demons fear them. In the entire series, there are only nine Hashira on active duty.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking all the Hashira based on their popularity in Demon Slayer

9) Obanai Iguro

Clearly, Obanai Iguro is a very odd-looking Hashira. With dual-colored eyes and a snake constantly wrapped around him, Obanai doesn't exactly have the features that would make him sit well with the crowd.

Moreover, Obanai hasn't done anything to be popular either. From whatever little was seen in the Demon Slayer anime, all that he's done is insult Uzui and hold Tanjiro down, and that's about it.

8) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi is quite possibly one of the rudest Hashira to have ever existed. Although he's a powerful individual, as seen in the manga during his fight against Doma, one of Muzan's 12 Kizuki, he severely lacks people skills.

Sanemi's rise to unpopularity stemmed from his treatment of Nezuko the first time he saw her. He attacked her just to prove that she was after human blood. Despite being proved wrong, Sanemi retained his aversion towards her in Demon Slayer.

7) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro is the youngest member of the Hashira in Demon Slayer and possesses the Mist Breathing technique. Much like his ability, Muichiro often lets his mind wander about and rarely focuses on anything.

In the anime, while all the Hashira were busy deciding Nezuko's fate, Muichiro remained oblivious about everything around him and chose to let his mind wander about in the clouds instead.

6) Gyomei Himejima

The tall and intimidating Gyomei Himejima is the only Hashira who's blind. Despite being blind, he's one of the strongest Hashira in the entire series. Not much else is known about him in the series.

Unlike Sanemi or Obanai, Gyomei was terribly upset about Nezuko's fate in the series. However, he didn't do anything to stop the others from harming her. While that does not make him a very likable individual, it definitely places him above Obanai and Sanemi.

5) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji will be seen very soon in the anime. She's the Love Hashira and has a deep sense of love for all her comrades. The only reason Mitsuri takes this spot is because she's a kind person in general.

Moreover, she refrained from attacking Nezuko and Tanjiro, unlike some of the other Hashira. While that puts her on the popularity list, she didn't really contribute much to the efforts of the protagonists in the manga. This is why Mitsuri will have to settle for the middle spot on this list.

4) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is probably the weakest Hashira in terms of strength. While every Hashira in Demon Slayer can easily behead a demon, Kocho cannot do that. However, what she lacks in strength, she makes up for with her poison.

She's one of the few Hashira to accept the Kamado siblings, despite Nezuko being a demon. Although she had reservations about Nezuko, Kagaya's support seemingly changed her mind, and made her more hospitable towards the two young siblings. Furthermore, she was very hospitable towards Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, even allowing them to stay at the Butterfly Mansion. Her overall character is something that sits well with the crowd, thereby securing her a top spot on this list.

3) Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, is one of the most flamboyant characters in Demon Slayer. In fact, his prowess as a fighter was displayed very well in the Entertainment District Arc.

While trying to rescue his wives and investigate a demonic presence in the Entertainment District, Tengen initially chose Aoi Kanzaki to accompany him. However, he changed his mind when Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro volunteered to go in Aoi's place. During his fight against Daki and Gyutaro, he lost a hand, but that didn't dissuade him from continuing the fight. His flamboyant nature is something that makes him a very popular Demon Slayer in the community.

2) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku is the Flame Hashira of the series. Although he expressed his desire to kill Nezuko at first, he changed his mind soon after.

Unlike many other Hashira, Rengoku apologized to Tanjiro for the way he treated him and his sister. Moreover, Rengoku, as an individual, is very protective of the people he cares about and does everything to protect them, even if it costs him his life. Although he lost his life in his battle against Akaza, he managed to save the day in the Mugen Train Arc. His likable personality and strong moral code are major reasons behind his popularity in Demon Slayer.

1) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka is the first active Hashira that everyone comes across in the series. Although he initially wanted to kill Nezuko, he soon realized that she wasn't like other demons. He sent Tanjiro to his master, Sakonji Urokodaki, who taught the Kamado kid the art of Water Breathing.

Giyu is probably the only Hashira to have accepted Nezuko even before Kagaya said anything about the same. He's a reserved individual and is the main reason behind Tanjiro's involvement with the Demon Slayer Corps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far