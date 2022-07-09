Demon Slayer: Why does Obanai dislike women?

Iguro Obanai is one of the most valued members of the Demon Slayer Corps and has played a huge role in defeating the series' toughest demons. He is briefly introduced in the first season when Tanjiro is brought to the headquarters of the organization after they find out that he is carrying a demon despite being a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Since the interaction is quite short, it is difficult to understand a lot about his personality, but those who have read the manga are aware of how he is as a person. Fans realized that he dislikes women, which anime-only fans found to be quite strange. However, when we look into his past, we can get some clues as to why.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers with regards to Obanai Iguro’s backstory, which has not been explored in the anime yet.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at the Snake Hashira’s past and understanding why he dislikes women

Obanai is the Snake Hashira and has had one of the most traumatic childhoods compared to other characters in Demon Slayer. He was the first boy to be born into a clan of thieves, all of whom were women.

They worshipped a snake demon who allowed them to have valuable items of the humans it devoured. The family offered their newborn children to the demon, who ate them and spared the lives of the clan members.

Punished Rosesark CW: Owl House @FreeRosedark Compared to all the other hashira, Obanai looks like a deviant art OC. A white outfit to contrast with the black worn by most others, heterochromic eyes, a snake at his side, is romantically involved with the literal love hashira, so edgy and I love it Compared to all the other hashira, Obanai looks like a deviant art OC. A white outfit to contrast with the black worn by most others, heterochromic eyes, a snake at his side, is romantically involved with the literal love hashira, so edgy and I love it https://t.co/S4PbCbZieL

Obanai was kept alive as the demon though he was beautiful because of his heterochromia. The demon also made a deep scar from the ends of his mouth to his ear, so they appeared similar.

As a child, Obanai Iguro was locked inside a cage and was given decadent food, which developed a pungent odor since the plates were left for days. Every night he felt something slithering close to him and watching him, which did not allow him to sleep for days on end.

Obanai attempted to escape, and just as he was about to be devoured by the demon, the former Flame Hashira reduced him from the demon. The snake demon is furious and killed his entire family, sparing his cousin. She hated Obanai, blamed him for the death of her family, and wished he had died instead.

The demon was a female, and his own family members, who were women, offered him to the demon. His cousin, a woman, also wished that he had died. All of this happened when he was a child. He never had the proper outlet for his emotions, or the mental maturity to deal with all this.

#rengokus4lifer @REN90KU tw// abuse

obanai hates women because he was literally abused as a child by a giant snake woman??? and his family which only consisted of women?? what’s not clicking??? ++ tw// abuseobanai hates women because he was literally abused as a child by a giant snake woman??? and his family which only consisted of women?? what’s not clicking??? ++

He has had one of the most disturbing childhoods compared to any other character in the Demon Slayer series. His hatred stems from years of trauma, but it soon changes when he met Mitsuri. The Love Hashira changes him as a person and they fall in love with each other during the course of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far