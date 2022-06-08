Every Hashira in Demon Slayer ranked based on speed

Demon Slayer Corps has some of the most talented and versatile swordsmen. Demon slayers, who have honed their skills to utmost perfection while rising to the upper echelons of the Corps, are called the Hashira.

They have dedicated their lives to fighting demons and protecting innocent lives. These skilled swordsmen have all undergone intense training and mastered a breathing style to become demon slayers.

Hashiras are the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. However, not all of them are the same. They all have different breathing styles, fighting techniques, and physical attributes, making them unique and different from each other.

Ranking nine Demon Slayer Hashiras by their speed

9) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the most talented Hashiras as Kyojuro Rengoku trained her. She is also his only disciple who completed her training. None of his other students were able to do so.

Her Love Breathing technique is a derivative of Flame Breathing. Mitsuri's special body composition makes her muscles eight times denser than an average human. She relies on her physical strength and unique fighting style during a battle.

She is a slow runner compared to her peers. However, Mitsuri uses a special whip-like blade that allows her to perform wide-range attacks. It was shown for the first time in the Swordsmith Village arc.

8) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito is a prodigy, even among the most talented demon slayers. He became a Hashira after a mere two months of training. Moreover, he is the youngest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Muichiro has a unique fighting style that confuses and obstructs the movement of his opponents. This lets him obscure their senses and gives him an advantage during battle.

He might not be the fastest, but he isn't any slower. He was able to fight against the Upper Rank Five demon Gyokko on his own. Even after the latter gained immense strength and speed after revealing his true form, Muichiro was able to decapitate him.

7) Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro became a Hashira despite being partially blind. To make up for his disability, he created his own breathing technique, Serpent Breathing.

Many fans argue that he is faster than many of his peers because of his battle against Muzan. Despite being wholly blinded, he could go toe-to-toe against the Demon King. If he had perfect vision, Obanai would have been even faster.

His technique focuses on twisting and bending the sword like a serpent. His attacks are not direct and move in a curved pattern that can strike anywhere. This makes him harder to predict for his opponents.

6) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu was introduced in the first episode, so he is very well known to the fans. His quick reflexes were perfectly shown during his first encounter with Tanjiro and Nezuko. He was fast enough to notice Tanjiro's ax and dodge it in the nick of time.

Also, the eleventh form of his Water Breathing technique, Dead Calm, was so fast that it looked almost invisible. His actual abilities were showcased in the Sunrise Countdown arc when he fought against Akaza along with Tanjiro.

5) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the most respected demon slayers. Fans could not enjoy his companionship for a long time, but that brief time was more than enough to make him one of the most beloved Hashiras.

Due to his breathing style, he was able to gain immense physical speed, and he even outmatched the slasher demon. He was also able to save every passenger on the Mugen train single-handedly after it was derailed.

Akaza is a demon who possesses immense strength and speed. However, Rengoku was almost able to keep up against him on his own. Though he was going easy initially, he later unleashed some of his most potent attacks intended to kill Rengoku.

Keeping up against Akaza for so long certainly meant that Rengoku was indeed a fast Hashira. During his battle, he was so quick that Tanjiro could not even follow his movements.

His "Esoteric Art" was so fast that it caught Akaza off-guard, and Rengoku almost decapitated him.

4) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is often cited as the weakest Hashira because she lacks the strength to decapitate a demon. However, she is a demon slayer to be reckoned with. Her speed and swiftness are something that even troubles the strongest of the demons.

Shinobu uses a unique needle-like blade to inflict multiple wounds on the opponent to inject lethal wisteria-based poison into them. It is only possible because of her speed and accuracy.

Upper-ranked Demon Douma, leagues above Akaza, appreciated her. He also mentioned that she was one of the fastest demon slayers he had encountered. It proves that Shinobu's speed is on par with other Hashiras.

3) Gyomei Himejima

Seeing Gyomei in the third spot can be surprising to many fans. Nevertheless, he is the third-fastest running Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. His tall, muscular, and enormous stature often gives fans the impression that he is more of a strength-oriented Hashira.

Both he and his breathing style are strong and fast enough that he can take on an upper-ranked demon all by himself. Being blind doesn't bother him, making him an even more formidable opponent for the demons.

Even the upper-ranked demon, Kokushibo, acknowledged his strength and speed.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi is as swift as his breathing technique. His fast movement, combined with his excellent swordsmanship, makes him a remarkable demon slayer. Most of his attacks are purely offensive due to his breathing style.

Being a user of wind breathing, he is undoubtedly fast. This can be seen during his fight against Kokushibo. Though he was struggling, he still managed to defeat him with Gyomei's help.

1) Tengen Uzui

Without a doubt, the flamboyant Tengen Uzui is physically the fastest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. His sound breathing technique is a derivative of thunder breathing, one of the quickest breathing styles.

He was fast enough to keep up with Daki without any difficulty. Moreover, when he beheaded her for the first time, he was so fast that she didn't realize it until her head fell on her hands.

Tengen Uzui was a Shinobi before becoming a demon slayer, so he is more of a tactician than a swordsman. Despite the differences, he managed to overpower Gyutaro with his speed, allowing Tanjiro to decapitate him.

Conclusion

Though each Hashira is unique and different from the others, these differences make their characters more interesting and realistic. Moreover, fans always get to enjoy something new every time they are introduced.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

