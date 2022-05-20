Can Gyomei beat Demon Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

Gyomei Himejima is one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters, and fans who have read the manga are aware of his feats in terms of strength and endurance. Gyomei is the Stone Hashira who made his first appearance during the first season when Tanjiro Kamado was summoned to the headquarters of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The Stone Hashira commands a level of strength that very few can match. The fanbase has engaged in numerous discussions on social media platforms and forums, so here’s a look at another debate.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Will the Stone Hashira be able to beat Tanjiro in his demon form?

Gyomei is the strongest character in the Demon Slayer Corps, aside from Yoriichi Tsukiguni. His strength and physique were appreciated by the Upper Moon 1 demon, Kokushibo, who mentioned that he hadn’t seen a body trained to the extent of Gyomei’s.

The Upper Moon 1 demon also said that the demon slayer was the strongest fighter he had seen in a few hundred years. With such high praise coming from Yoriichi’s brother, who turned into a demon, fans can understand how strong this character is.

Aizen_Itachi @Naruto_Itachi40 Kokushibo said Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Opponent was ever faced over of the last three hundred years Kokushibo said Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Opponent was ever faced over of the last three hundred years https://t.co/7EhTAffpmw

Before that, fans got a glimpse of Gyomei’s strength in the Hashira Training arc of Demon Slayer. This character was able to move a boulder through town, a testament to his raw strength.

Coming back to the fight against Kokushibo, he was able to inflict damage to the demon while simultaneously saving Sanemi from dying to Kokushibo’s attacks. Along with Muichiro, Sanemi, and Genya, he was able to beat the Upper Moon 1 demon.

Not only did Gyomei play a significant role in Kokushibo’s defeat, but he soon had to engage in combat with the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji himself. To beat the Upper Moon 1 and soon fight the strongest demon shows his endurance.

However, he is being compared to Tanjiro in his demon form. When assessing a demon’s strength, one accurate metric is understanding how much of Muzan’s blood that demon possesses.

Tanjiro, in his demon form, had all of Muzan’s blood, making him far more potent than Kokushibo. While the sun is every demon’s kryptonite, Tanjiro had conquered the sun in his demon form.

Not only that, but he could use the Breath of the Sun after having his physical abilities enhanced drastically.

To put things in perspective, it took the combined efforts of every member of the Demon Slayer Corps, and there were many casualties as a result, in defeating Muzan. Therefore, Gyomei cannot even come close to beating Tanjiro in his demon form if the only thing he had was his Nichirin Blade.

He can only beat Tanjiro in his demon form if he approaches him the same way Kanao Tsuyuri did. Gyomei has a chance of winning only if he uses the medicine crafted by Tamayo. At that point, Tanjiro will return to his human state, just like he did towards the end of the manga.

