10 most intelligent members of the Demon Slayer Corps, ranked

Demon Slayer has some of the most interesting sets of characters, which is a big reason for its success.

The series is set in a world where demons are far superior to humans when we compare their overall physical abilities and their regeneration rate. Therefore, an essential aspect of combat is intelligence, aside from strength and speed.

Numerous characters in the series have showcased their ability to make quick decisions in some of the most demanding situations.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Ranking members of Demon Slayer Corps based on intelligence

10) Kyojuro Rengoku

Rengoku was one of the most skilled and valued members of the Demon Slayer Corps, and fans thoroughly miss this character. However, he does not have as many intelligence feats as the rest of the characters, but that doesn't take away the fact that he is pretty intelligent.

Not many characters can match Rengoku's analytical skill, especially on the battlefield, witnessed when he was able to save every passenger that boarded the train. Rengoku is undoubtedly brilliant, but some characters have shown more intelligence than he did.

The only issue is he received very little screen time since he died early in the show.

9) Obanai Iguro

Obanai might not seem like the brightest demon hunter, but he shined during the fight against the Demon King, Muzan. At that time, Obanai was utterly blind and relied on his snake, Kabumaru, to give him the directions he needed to move.

Given that he was weakened, blind, and exhausted, he still landed attacks that dealt significant damage.

One would need to assess the situation and the enemy before engaging in battle. If Obanai did not possess the analytical skills to do so, he would have died instantly without being able to deal any damage to Muzan.

8) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro is considered one of the most talented members of the Demon Slayer Corps. This makes sense since he is a direct descendant of Michikatsu (Kokushibo) and has displayed his battle intelligence on a few occasions.

There are instances when Muichiro has been able to obtain information by observing the demon mid-fight.

But, the series didn’t really explore his true potential simply because he was killed by Kokushibo when he was just 14 years old. Given the talent and intellect he possessed at that age, Muichiro could have been far higher on this list if he had become older and bagged some combat experience.

7) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira and is respected by everyone within the Demon Slayer Corps. He played a significant role in the defeat of Kokushibo, and his ability to analyze any given situation is mind-blowing.

The Stone Hashira contributed a lot during the fight against Muzan as well. Himejjima has shown instances where he has contributed to strategizing against demons, proving his intellect.

6) Tengen Uzui

Other characters could have been ranked higher, but Uzui is this high because he had an entire arc to showcase his strength and intelligence. He was portrayed as a laid-back character during the Entertainment District arc for humorous reasons.

But the God of Festivals played an important role in the fight since he could strategize against Daki and Gyutaro. He even observed their fighting pattern and devised a counterattack for it as well.

There is no doubt that Uzui is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps that possesses a good amount of intelligence.

5) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado is Demon Slayer's main protagonist (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of the series, certainly has a good amount of intellect and has showcased it on a few occasions. Hinatsuru was in grave danger during the Entertainment District arc since Gyutaro was about to kill her. However, Tanjiro was able to save her by combining both Water Breathing and Breath of the Sun.

This was one such example of Tanjiro’s ability to make decisions on the fly. He has constantly analyzed his opponents and doesn’t let his emotions dictate his moves on the battlefield.

4) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu is highly skilled in making medicines for the injured members of the Demon Slayer Corps and concocting poisons that would kill demons. To do so, she should have a substantial amount of knowledge concerning humans and demons.

The average human being isn’t capable of what Shinobu does. She and Tamayo played an important role in defeating Muzan and ensuring that Tanjiro didn’t remain a demon that conquered the sun.

3) Yoriichi Tsukiguni

Yoriichi Tsukiguni is arguably one of the smartest members of the Demon Slayer Corps in terms of battle intellect. He was a prodigy in combat, and there isn’t a single character in the series who could match what he has been able to achieve.

He almost succeeded in killing Muzan, who escaped by splitting his body into numerous parts.

He even invented Breathing techniques and did it in a manner by observing the number of vital organs Muzan possesses. This is why Breath of the Sun has 13 forms, the final one being all the twelve repeated in succession.

2) Kiriya Ubuyashiki

Kiriya Ubuyashiki's memory retention was phenomenal (Image via Ufotablle)

Kiriya Ubuyashiki is Kagaya’s son and became the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps after his father passed away. Despite being new to the job, he was able to adapt quickly and guided all the members of the Demon Slayer Corps when they were in the Infinity Castle.

His memory retention was phenomenal since he memorized the entire layout of the Infinity Castle. Given the pressure and the situation he was in, Kiriya rose to the occasion and gave his best efforts. This would not be possible if not for superior intellect.

1) Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki was the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps (Image via Ufotable)

Despite not being on the battlefield, Kagaya Ubuyashiki played a crucial role during the series. When there are a ton of demons and limited resources, since not every member is on the level of a Hashira, his ability to assess the situation and send the right people for missions was vital.

Demon attacks are imminent, so sending a team of underqualified or overqualified demon hunters could result in dire consequences and unnecessary death. His leadership was critical in eradicating the demons.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

