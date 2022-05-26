5 Demon Slayer characters Sanemi can beat easily (& 5 he never will)

Sanemi Shinazugawa is a character who is popular among manga fans of the Demon Slayer series. Known as the only Wind Hashira after Masachika Kumeno's death, Sanemi was introduced to the audience during the first season of the series. Sanemi, although known to possess violent and sinister qualities, is quite kind as a person.

Sanemi is one of the strongest swordsmen in the entire series. However, despite his exceptional skills, there exist a few characters who are far stronger than the Wind Hashira. Let's take a look at them and see how they fare against Sanemi.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer: Characters that Sanemi can easily defeat

1) Kanao

Kanao Tsuyuri (image via Ufotable)

Kanao is a strong and capable member of the Demon Slayer Corps. She is fast, agile and incredibly powerful as well. As Shinobu’s protege, she assists the former with helping the members recover from injuries. Kanao has even mastered the Flower Breathing technique after simply observing her sister, Kanae. She played an important role towards the end of the series as well. Without her last-ditch efforts, Tanjiro would have remained a demon and could have caused a ton of problems to the demon hunters around him. Despite all of these, Sanemi’s raw power and speed are far higher compared to hers, which means that he can beat her with ease.

2) Inosuke

Inosuke is one of the most popular characters in the Demon Slayer series and is extremely skilled at taking down demons. He developed a breathing style for himself by imitating the animals around him. Despite his performance against the Upper Moon 6 and Muzan, Sanemi would easily defeat Inosuke due to his superior strength and speed. To add to this, the latter has also accrued way more battle experience which would certainly aid in a face-off against Inosuke.

3) Gyutaro

Gyutaro from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Gyutaro is the Upper Moon 6 demon who proved to be a difficult foe to deal with. Tengen, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke had to work together in order to defeat him and Daki. Gyutaro's Blood Demon Art enables him to mould blood into numerous shapes capable of cutting through human flesh. Even the smallest nick would allow the poison to enter the body and slowly kill them. Sanemi’s performance against the Upper Moon 1 was proof of his strength, and that showed that he was leagues above the Upper Moon 6 demon.

4) Gyokko

Gyokko from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Gyokko was the Upper Moon 5 demon that was introduced during the Swordsmith Village arc. This demon was defeated by Muichiro when he used the final form of Mist Breathing. We know that Muichiro is one of the most talented swordsmen in the series, but in terms of overall combat abilities, Sanemi is far better. Since Muichiro was able to beat this demon, Sanemi would have no problem defeating Gyokko.

5) Shinobu

Shinobu is the Insect Hashira and played an important role in the defeat of Muzan in Demon Slayer. She possesses the intelligence to concoct medicines and poison, and she did so while also assisting Tamayo. Because she lacks the strength to decapitate a demon's head, her katana is shaped differently. Sanemi's strength and speed are significantly superior to Shinobu's. She was completely overwhelmed as she fought Doma, and she couldn't do much to him. In order to poison him, she resorted to sacrificing her own life. Sanemi was able to keep up with Kokushibo, but he occasionally needed Gyokmei's assistance. Because Kokushibo is way above Doma in terms of power, it follows that Sanemi is superior in battle to Shinobu.

Characters that Sanemi cannot beat in

Demon Slayer

1) Gyomei

Gyomei from the Demon Slayer series (image via Ufotable)

Gyomei is the strongest Hashira in the series and there were very few who could match his skill set. He was so powerful that Kokushibo praised him and called him the strongest fighter he had encountered in 300 years. Gyomei's efforts were significant in defeating Kokushibo and Muzan. Sanemi may be powerful and swift, but he can't hurt Gyomei since he's on a different level. Gyomei has the ability to fight Sanemi from a longer range and he is well-equipped to deal with his strikes as well.

2) Yoriichi

Yoriichi from the Demon Slayer series (image via Ufotable)

Yoriichi Tsukiguni is the strongest character in the entire Demon Slayer series. He was so strong that he single-handedly drove Muzan to a corner and almost succeeded in killing him. The only reason Kokushibo was able to survive against Yoriichi was because of his old age. Otherwise, even Kokushibo would have died. Sanemi doesn’t stand a chance against someone like Yoriichi due to the vast contrast in levels of skill. Yoriichi was the one who invented Breathing Techniques and his Breath of the Sun would be too much for Sanemi to deal with.

3) Muzan

Muzan is the first ever demon to come into existence. He has wiped out Hashiras and demons for hundreds of years and there isn’t a demon that is strong enough to beat him. It took the combined efforts of all the members of the Demon Slayer Corps to beat him and there were several casualties. Since Sanemi can’t defeat Kokushibo by himself, there is no way he would be able to beat Muzan in a 1v1 battle.

4) Kokushibo

Kokushibo is the Upper Moon 1 demon and he was Yoriichi’s brother before Muzan offered his blood to him. Michikatsu was envious of his brother's abilities and wished to outperform him.In his demon form, he was so strong that he fought against Gyomei, Genya, Sanemi and Muichiro at the same time.It took the combined efforts of the aforementioned characters to defeat him, and two of them died as a direct result. Sanemi would never be able to defeat him on his own.

5) Doma

Sanemi and Doma may be comparable in terms of power, but if they had to fight, Doma would probably emerge victorious.The reason Doma lost was because of Shinobu’s poison that significantly weakened him. This eventually helped Inosuke and Kanao to defeat him. However, Doma in his strongest form, may be able to beat Sanemi using his Blood Demon Art. By employing this, he can create a fine powder of ice crystals that is toxic if inhaled. To defeat this demon, Sanemi would have to give everything he had. While the fight could go either way, chances are that Doma might overpower Sanemi.

