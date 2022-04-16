Demon Slayer anime's Swordsmith Village arc given small preview in promotional video

An event for the Demon Slayer anime franchise revealed a promotional video earlier today for the anime’s upcoming season. The new season will cover the Swordsmith Village arc, which was teased with a quick preview towards the end of the video.

Alongside the promotional video, information about the staff and studio for the upcoming season has been released. Thankfully, many familiar faces and names are returning for the smash-hit anime’s third season.

Follow along as this article breaks down the news, as well as what to expect in the upcoming Demon Slayer arc.

New Demon Slayer promo video teases Swordsmith Village arc

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc: Promo video, staff, what to expect

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) @DemonSlayerUSA #NEWS Get ready to embark on a new mission within the Swordsmith Village in this brand new trailer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! #NEWS Get ready to embark on a new mission within the Swordsmith Village in this brand new trailer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! 🎉 https://t.co/2Je9E1ypVY

As aforementioned, the recently released promotional video for the Demon Slayer anime gives fans a short first look at the upcoming season. Despite only lasting 30-45 seconds, the teaser is incredibly well done and creates a sense of excitement.

Alongside the promotional video, some of the information regarding returning staff, cast, and production teams was released. Director Haruo Sotozaki and character designer/chief animation director Akira Matsushima are slated to return.

The animation production studio Ufotable, as well as the rest of the main cast, are also set to return for the upcoming arc. This is incredibly welcome news, as it would seemingly indicate that fans can expect the same level of quality from previous seasons to be present in the upcoming arc adaptation.

The manga’s Swordsmith Village arc saw Tanjiro visit the eponymous in-world location, due to his sword being badly chipped and broken after his last fight. Daki teased that perhaps it was not his fault, but the fault of whoever made the sword that it kept breaking. The answer to this is fully explored as he receives his new weapon.

However, things don’t go as smoothly as they should when some of the ranks of the Upper Kizuki arrived, brutally attacking the village. As previously teased, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will also be present in the arc. The two have their own reasons for being at Swordsmith Village, which are revealed as the story progresses.

In summation

Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village arc is one of, if not the most beloved arcs in the entire series. Manga fans continually praise its writing, pacing, and action scenes, the quality of which will hopefully (and expectedly) translate into the anime adaptation.

No official release date has been given for the arc yet, but many suspect a spring 2023 release date for the highly-anticipated adaptation. However, fans can likely expect further clarification on this in the coming months, considering production has come far enough to provide a teaser trailer.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as lists, theories, and more for the series as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Somava Das