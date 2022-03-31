Why Love Breathing will be pivotal in Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been announced and fans are quite excited for it. One of the best story arcs of the series, Swordsmith Village arc, will be featured in the upcoming season. In this arc, fans will witness a few characters make their introductions and it involves a ton of action.

Naturally, fans can expect that members of the Demon Slayer Corps will be in fights against some tough demons. Mitsuri will be receiving a good amount of screen time in the upcoming season and fans want to understand if Love Breathing will an important facet in the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from the Swordsmith Village arc.

Why Love Breathing will play an important role in

Demon Slayer Season 3

Mitsuri will be introduced in the upcoming arc, along with Muichiro and Genya Shinazugawa. These three characters, along with Tanjiro and Nezuko, will be fighting against Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, and Upper Moon 5, Gyokko. These two demons are quite strong and gave the members of the Demon Slayer Corps quite a challenge.

Mitsuri, Genya, Tanjiro and Nezuko fought against Hantengu whose Blood Demon Art allowed his emotions to be manifested in the physical form. During this fight, Mitsuri played an important role in keeping his clones at bay while the rest tried to find his real body. This fight went on for a long time and the demon showed just how strong he was.

VIZ @VIZMedia Mitsuri’s sword is so lovely! Who has your favorite weapon in the Demon Slayer Corps? Mitsuri’s sword is so lovely! Who has your favorite weapon in the Demon Slayer Corps? https://t.co/pMNI5F4K3s

Mitsuri fought against the Hatred clone named Zohakuten. He gave the demon hunters a tough time and was extremely strong. If not for Mitsuri’s Love Breathing and her activation of the Demon Slayer Marks, things could have gone south pretty fast and some of the members could have lost their lives as well.

As such, the fight was prolonged for so long that Nezuko was exposed to sunlight by the end of it. She got burnt, but to everyone’s surprise, she developed immunity to sunlight in her demon form.

That being said, Genya and Tanjiro also played an important role in the fight by searching for the real body. Genya’s abilities were also unique since he could bite the flesh of the demons and temporarily gain their powers. In conclusion, Mitsuri and her Love Breathing were paramount in the defeat of Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4.

