How many episodes will Demon Slayer Season 3 have?

With the end of Demon Slayer's Entertainment District Arc, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Demon Slayer’s Season 3. The following season will take on from the Swordsmith Village Arc.

With Ufotable’s recent announcement for Season 3, fans can’t control their anticipation regarding the number of episodes it will have.

The number of episodes Demon Slayer fans can expect for Season 3

Since the production company has not yet revealed the number of episodes Demon Slayer Season 3 will have, there is also no news about its release date. However, after surmising from the previous patterns of the anime, the second season will comprise of at least 10 to 12 episodes.

As the anime adapts from the given source material, it will likely not change its order in any way.

❤ Mai ✨ @maimai04753

Season 3 Swordsmith village arc will be crazy !!!!



You all gonna love Muichiro, he is a savage



#Anitwt #DemonSlayerSeason3 If you think Demon Slayer Season 2 was PEAK, Just wait a little...Season 3 Swordsmith village arc will be crazy !!!!You all gonna love Muichiro, he is a savage If you think Demon Slayer Season 2 was PEAK, Just wait a little...Season 3 Swordsmith village arc will be crazy !!!!You all gonna love Muichiro, he is a savage 🔥🔥#Anitwt #DemonSlayerSeason3 https://t.co/8VNBdRm2Fk

Season 1 of Demon Slayer was adapted from 50 manga chapters in its 26 episodes. In Season 2, the Entertainment District Arc was adapted from 30 chapters in its 11 Episodes.

Thus, the Swordsmith Village Arc should cover 25 chapters or so from the manga. If the anime is on the same track, 10 to 12 episodes could be quite possible.

Season 3 is currently under production. The anime recently published a teaser regarding the upcoming season and also revealed its casting crew on its official site.

The following arc will focus on Tanjiro’s journey to Swordsmith Village, where he is looking for Haganezuka to repair his Nichirin blade.

Jane @ginthevirgin When season 3 drops haganezuka will have more fangirls than uzui 🤭 When season 3 drops haganezuka will have more fangirls than uzui 🤭 https://t.co/wuGecrDGDQ

Mist Hashira: Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira: Mitsuri Kanroji, two of the most proficient swordsmen, will meet Tanjiro in the Swordsmith Village. The following season will also feature Upper Rank 5: Gyokko and Upper Rank 4: Hantengu as well.

With an overload of characters, unfortunately, the anime will conspicuously sideline Inosuke and Zenitsu. After a captivating performance in the Entertainment District Arc, where both the characters were on the verge of death, it’s better for them to recuperate for a while.

🇦🇺Ezio🇦🇺 @HimikoEzio When there is only 3 episodes left for demon slayer until you have to wait about a year for a season 2 if there is one coming out. When there is only 3 episodes left for demon slayer until you have to wait about a year for a season 2 if there is one coming out. https://t.co/MCBcp4d9NP

By looking at the anime's release dates for Seasons 1 and 2, fans can possibly expect Demon Slayer Season 3 to be released around Fall 2023 (September-October). Although it's a long wait, Ufotable takes utmost priority with delivering impeccable animation, so the next season is going to be worth the wait.

