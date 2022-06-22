Demon Slayer: Secret of Tanjiro's scar explained

Tanjiro Kamado’s scar has been an alluring and recurring motif in Demon Slayer. It has been the topic of discussions among many fans, taking place on numerous social media platforms and forums.

While the series didn’t provide a solid explanation for his scar and its significance, series creator Koyoharu Gotouge certainly gave fans a good amount of hints for them to piece it together.

To understand more about Tanjiro’s scar, we must look into the origins and some important events during the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Looking at Tanjiro’s past and his journey throughout

Demon Slayer

Tanjiro is the series protagonist, and he joins the Demon Slayer Corps to revert his sister to a human and rid the world of the demons’ tyranny. Fans know that the scar’s origin dates back to an incident when he saved his brother from a falling kettle containing boiling water.

However, the shape of his scar changed after the Final Selection because he received a blow on his head while fighting the Hand Demon. This changed the shape and color of the scar on his head.

Later in the Entertainment District arc, Tanjiro developed his Demon Slayer Mark while fighting Gyutaro, and the scar’s shape changed even further. He even received a letter from Shinjuro Rengoku, who mentioned that Tanjiro was destined for greatness because he had the same mark as the legendary Sun Breathing user.

However, Tanjiro clarified that this was a misunderstanding because he received that scar when he saved his brother from a brazier.

However, one theme common among many shonen animes, including this one, is destiny. Shonen protagonists will receive some form of foreshadowing to show that they will change the course of the world in some way.

Fans can theorize that Tanjiro’s scar is another example. However, it later turned into the Demon Slayer Mark that he activates again during the fight against Akaza.

This mark becomes vital since it allows him to enter the Selfless State and access Transparent World.

잘생김テテᵗᵉᵗᵉ @jooantik tanjiro : i wasnt born with that scar, it was just a burn mark. i must not be a chosen wielder



also tanjiro awakening his demon slayer mark : tanjiro : i wasnt born with that scar, it was just a burn mark. i must not be a chosen wielderalso tanjiro awakening his demon slayer mark : https://t.co/tRXGVZ38Xn

While the scar might initially have been due to an accident, it transforms into a mark activated by a select few. Some of the strongest characters like Gyomei, Yoriichi, Obanai, Sanemi, and Giyu also successfully unlocked the marks during their respective fights.

These marks enhance their physical abilities significantly, and some can access the Transparent World, which allows them to view a body’s inner workings. The demon hunters can react by observing the minute muscle twitches that indicate movement.

To sum up, the scar was initially due to an accident, and the shape changes due to a fight between Tanjiro and Hand Demon. Following that, it was no longer just an ordinary mark since the former was able to activate his Demon Slayer Mark.

While the show might not have explicitly mentioned it, the series could have given him a scar as a foreshadowing technique.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same. Also, this article is solely based on the author’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far