Demon Slayer: Why is Akaza always smiling? Explained

Akaza is one of the 12 Kizuki in Demon Slayer. He's one of the most powerful demons in the entire series and held the Upper Rank 3 of Muzan's 12 Kizuki. As a human being, Akaza wasn't that strong physically initially but he had the zeal to work hard and get stronger. In fact, after he was turned into a demon, he started despising individuals who were weaker than him.

He's a social Darwinist who believes only the strong have the right to survive. This is very evident in his behavior. However, there are moments when he comes across people who are strong, for example, Kyojuro Rengoku. In fact, he respected Renguko's strength and offered to make him a demon. However, there could be an interesting reason behind his continuous smile.

Akaza has the strongest will in Demon Slayer

The manga never mentions any clear cut reason for his continuous smile in Demon Slayer. However, he's got the strongest will amongst all the demons. That could be the reason for his smile. He developed his willpower as a human. As a human being, Akaza had a pure heart. Although he turned to crime at a young age, he did so because he wanted to take care of his sick father.

However, when his father came to know that Akaza was arrested, he committed suicide because he didn't want to live if Akaza had to steal from people in order to take care of him.

Despite the loss, Akaza's spirit was never broken and he continued to work hard. Later on, after being turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer, Akaza continues on his conquest for power but he refuses to kill or eat women. Given how devoted he is towards the Demon Lord, he's permitted to do so as well.

His unbreakable spirit is further seen during his fights with Rengoku and later on, with Tanjiro. Akaza refuses to give up after being beheaded by Tanjiro, causing his headless body to fight on.

He pushed his regeneration abilities so much that he could even regrow his head, a feat not many demons could master. Given that he's so strong willed, his smile could be a representation of his unbreakable spirit in Demon Slayer.

Interestingly enough, some evidence of his continuous smile could be hidden in his name. The first syllable in Akaza's name contains the the kanji that stands for gentle and docile.

An individual who's believed to be gentle and docile shouldn't really have a scowl on their faces. This could be a major reason why Akaza was portrayed as a character that always keeps smiling in Demon Slayer.

While this could be the most plausible reason behind Akaza's continuous smile in Demon Slayer, it's always open to interpretation. Since there's no specific reason mentioned by the manga itself, it's hard to come to a conclusion about the same. However, given that only the strong willed can smile in the face of adversities, his smile could be a representation of his will power in Demon Slayer.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

