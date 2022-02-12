Why does Akaza refuse to kill women in Demon Slayer?

Akaza is one of the strongest members of the 12 Kizuki in Demon Slayer. His mastery of martial arts and his overall power places him among the top three of the 12 Moons. Despite being a blood-thristy demon who has murdered several people, he has a set of principles he adheres to.

One thing that Demon Slayer fans have noticed is that Akaza refuses to eat or kill women. Additionally, the Demon King, Muzan, gave Akaza special permission to do so. While fans have been wondering why he doesn’t eat or kill women, one could derive a possible explanation as to why this is the case by looking into his past.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Looking back at Akaza’s past in Demon Slayer

In Demon Slayer, Hakuji was born into a very poor family and his father was quite sick for a long period of time. In an attempt to fetch his father some medicine, he pickpocketed and was caught by officials. After being repeatedly caught, his father hung himself upon hearing the news. Hakuji was exiled from Edo and was enraged. He then met a man named Keizo who was the owner of a dojo.

RK0ne | #MARTUBODENDEVOLVEELVIDEO @pequenochon Keizo lo adopta y lo lleva a su dojo y Akaza después de ser detenido acepta y tiene sentido por qué el ya estaba sin rumbo, no tenía razón de ser ni vivir, el seguiría matando gente hasta ser asesinado por oficiales Keizo lo adopta y lo lleva a su dojo y Akaza después de ser detenido acepta y tiene sentido por qué el ya estaba sin rumbo, no tenía razón de ser ni vivir, el seguiría matando gente hasta ser asesinado por oficiales https://t.co/tbifJRb7wS

Hakuji was irritated by the man’s friendly nature and challenged him to a fight. He was thoroughly defeated by Keizo who later took him in so that Hakuji could nurse his sick daughter. Hakuji cared a lot for Koyuki, Keizo’s daughter, and continued to train with Keizo. Members from a neighboring dojo caused problems which led to Hakuji and Keizo fighting them. Upon seeing Keizo using the Bell Splitter and shattering a sword, they witnessed its beauty and apologized for their behavior.

Keizo wanted Hakuji to take over the dojo and marry his daughter. When the neighboring dojo heard about the marriage, they tried to engage in a fight once again. They lost and decided to seek revenge. One day when Hakuji went to his father’s grave, he returned to the dojo and noticed that both the woman he loved and his teacher were dead.

Hakuji realized that it was due to the poisoning of the well. Enraged, he killed 67 people from the dojo. Muzan heard about this incident and offered Hakuji a position as a member of the 12 Kizuki. His Needle Compass Technique as a demon was inspired by Koyuki. This character in Demon Slayer loved Koyuki and cherished her company. He vowed to protect her and felt extremely disappointed at not being able to do so.

Also Read Article Continues below

It could be because of Koyuki that he refused to kill or eat women. For Muzan to give Akaza special permission, he must have known the exact details of the events that transpired. While the manga did not explicitly mention the reason, it could be because of Koyuki’s effect on Akaza back when he was human. As someone who practiced a form of martial art, he had honor and followed a set of principles. This could be another reason why Akaza didn't kill women.

Edited by Siddharth Satish