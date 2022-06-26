Demon Slayer: 10 characters you'd want to be friends with, ranked

Demon Slayer is a popular shonen anime with many interesting characters. As the protagonist, Tanjiro, sets out on a journey to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human, he encounters several intriguing people with different stories.

Right from a silent Kanao to a flashy Tengen, each character in Demon Slayer holds a unique personality. Interestingly, even the demons in Demon Slayer have their own personality.

The characters in Demon Slayer get their uniqueness from their backstory and the things they've learned and experienced along their journey with life. Their uniqueness attracts different forms of friendship with different people.

Here are some Demon Slayer characters who will make great friends

10) Kocho Shinobu

Kocho Shinobu making an entrance (Image via Ufotable)

With her constant innocent yet honest comments at Giyu and others, it is clear that Shinobu will be a fun person to have around. She speaks with such an air of innocence that you wouldn't even realize it was a brutally true remark.

Everyone needs an honest friend who isn't afraid to speak up when they realize something is wrong, and Shinobu fits in that category. She's also a master in medicine, so you can be sure that she'll have your back when you're not physically well. You can even learn how to make concoctions from the expert herself.

9) Uzui Tengen

Uzui Tengen with a gentle smile (Image via Ufotable)

With his flashy and flamboyant nature, Tengen will be a cool person to have around. Besides his style and great strength, he is also humorous and tends to laugh really loud. This can create an air of relaxation in a quiet and tense room. Although he may come across as overconfident and insensitive at times, he has a caring nature, which can be seen in the way he treats his wives.

With Tengen as your friend, you wouldn't need to be scared of a group presentation because he will save the day. He will also encourage you to be more confident and flamboyant like him.

8) Tomioka Giyu

Giyu is someone every extrovert would love to adopt. He is extremely introverted and hardly speaks at all and may come off as rude at times. But deep down, he has an understanding heart and stands up for people who would normally be discarded. He is the one who decided to give Tanjiro and Nezuko a chance although he wasn't supposed to let a demon live. He even vowed to disembowel himself if things went wrong with Nezuko.

Although Giyu hardly speaks, you would still be lucky to have him as a friend because he will believe in you no matter what, which is exactly what we all need in our lives.

7) Tsuyuri Kanao

Tsuyuri Kanao with a butterfly on her finger (Image via Ufotable)

Kanao is another character of Demon Slayer that an extrovert would love to adopt. She doesn't speak a lot and needs to toss a coin to make decisions on her own. However, in the first season, fans saw how Tanjiro tried to change that by tossing a coin to decide whether she would start making decisions and follow her heart or not. Following that, in the second season, she tried to save Aoi and her friends from Tengen without tossing a coin, which shows personality growth.

With Kanao as a friend, one can always have someone to listen to them without interruptions. We all need a good listener in our lives. She will also save and fight for you when you're in need.

6) Kocho Kanae

Kocho Kanae smiling sweetly (Image via Ufotable)

The older sister of Kocho Shinobu, Kanae is one of the sweetest characters in Demon Slayer. Like Tanjiro, she also held empathy for the demons. She was the one who adopted Tsuyuri Kanao when she saw her being dragged by a man with a rope. She didn't get upset when Kanao chose not to speak. Instead, she helped Kanao make decisions with the help of a coin toss.

Kanae is a friend who will be the light at the end of the tunnel instead of someone who just shows us the light. Her empathy and kindness will help us get through our darkest days and even encourage us to be better people.

5) Kamado Nezuko

Despite being a demon in Demon Slayer, Nezuko protects and fights for humans. Giyu gave her and Tanjiro a chance when he saw how she protected her brother. She usually sees her deceased family in the faces of the people she encounters and protects them with everything she has. She and Tanjiro fought demons together and she even saved him a couple of times. Since she doesn't eat humans, she sleeps to recuperate.

Nezuko is lovable and gives really warm hugs. Her cuteness can easily melt a person's heart. With her as a friend, one can have a great protector and unlimited hugs on a bad day.

4) Hashibira Inosuke

Inosuke with his two Nichirin swords (Image via Ufotable)

With his constant need for challenges to be the best, Inosuke will push you to be stronger so that you can fight him. He is also the funny and moody friend we all need. Although he appears to be angry all the time, fans of Demon Slayer know that deep down Inosuke can be really caring and will fight for you when the need arises.

Fans of Demon Slayer also saw how Inosuke gets so moved by kindness that he cannot stand it, which becomes a hilarious sight to watch. It makes you want to be kinder to him.

3) Agatsuma Zenitsu

Zenitsu drawing his sword (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu usually comes off as cowardly and anxious in Demon Slayer, but there's more to him. He is someone who will run away when he senses a demon, but somehow he falls asleep out of fear. And that's when fans of Demon Slayer see his real power. The same person who screams at the sight of a demon when awake can slice off a head in one go when he's unconscious and asleep.

Besides all that, Zenitsu is a kind-hearted person. Tanjiro even told him that he sensed his kindness immediately. Although he is usually cowardly, he chose to be beaten up by Inosuke while protecting Tanjiro's box just because he knew the box meant a lot to the latter. He even knew that there was a demon inside the box. In another instance, he chose to go to Mount Natagumo just because he was worried about Nezuko getting hurt. All this shows that Zenitsu will fight for you even when he's terrified, and isn't that what a true friend is all about?

2) Rengoku Kyojuro

Flame Hashira, Rengoku Kyojuro (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro won people's hearts in the Mugen Train arc of the Demon Slayer series. His bravery, strength and integrity are greatly admired by fans. He is someone who will uphold his values till his last breath. From a young age, he learned to fight for those weaker than him and that added to his already existing kindness.

Kyojuro is someone who will encourage you to follow your heart instead of living solely to impress people. He will always believe in you and will help you improve in whatever way he can. With him as your friend, you will also have a guide and a mentor.

1) Kamado Tanjiro

Tanjiro at the Final Selection (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro holds one of the purest hearts in the world of Demon Slayer. His empathy and kindness are immeasurable. He feels sorrow for demons when he smells sadness as they die. He held a demon's hand as he died, gave another demon a painless death and even told Giyu to get off the remains of a demon.

Besides that, he is also a good friend. He helped Zenitsu and Inosuke train. He helped Kanao in following her heart. He always appreciated people's help. With Tanjiro as a friend, one can always expect words of affirmation. He will also encourage you to be a better and stronger person without pushing yourself too hard.

