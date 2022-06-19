Does Nezuko eat human flesh in Demon Slayer?

Nezuko is one of those characters in Demon Slayer who is adored and cherished by the entire fandom. She is one of the most wholesome characters and would do anything to be by her brother’s side. She understands the importance of family and has played an important role in helping the demon hunters on numerous missions.

While she might be a demon, she is considered an important person who helps the demon hunters kill other demons. She has helped the Demon Slayer Corps on multiple occasions and has saved the lives of some of its members too.

Those who haven't read the manga series are curious as to whether Nezuko has consumed human flesh. This is a valid question since she is a demon and their natural instinct is to feed on humans. Let's have a look at whether Nezuko has consumed human flesh or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Exploring Nezuko’s method of survival in Demon Slayer

Nezuko was turned into a demon during the first episode of the series. Muzan had killed the entire Kamado family because Tanjuro practiced Hinokami Kagura which was one of the techniques in the Breath of the Sun. Muzan also turned Nezuko into a demon because he wanted to know if Nezuko could conquer the sun because of her association with the sun. This is how Nezuko became a demon for the first time, and she certainly is one-of-a-kind.

Naturally, any demon’s survival instincts would dictate them to consume human flesh. However, Nezuko has been fighting her instincts and hasn’t consumed human flesh. That begs the question of her ability to survive. While most demons rely on consumption of human flesh for survival, Nezuko relies on sleeping for long and sustained periods of time in order to slowly regenerate her energy levels. Beyond this, no other explanation was given in terms of a demon’s anatomy and the reason for seeking human flesh. But, it is clear that Nezuko is able to survive solely by relying on sleep.

However, she had a close call when she underwent a transformation during the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer and nearly ate another human being. However, Tanjiro was able to intervene and sang her a lullaby until she calmed down and returned to her usual state. All of this stops after a certain point in the series since Nezuko is able to conquer the sun. While this too wasn’t clearly explained in the series, Demon Slayer fans have reasons to believe that this could be because of the fact that she retained a good portion of her humanity by not consuming human flesh.

However, what really cured her towards the end of the series were Tamayo’s medicines. She not only created a medicine to cure Nezuko, but her multi-stage drug was key in defeating Muzan since it stopped him from splitting his body into multiple parts.

