10 Haikyuu!! characters, ranked based on how memorable they are

Haikyuu is a series full of memorable characters that fans will love for years to come. It is one of the most well-liked sports anime at the moment and is based on the volleyball manga by Haruichi Furudate. The primary team of the show is the Karasuno High Volleyball Club, which is led by Hinata and Kageyama, the two lead characters.

It is worth noting that the majority of the Haikyuu characters will inevitably come from Karasuno High just by virtue of how much screentime they get compared to other players. That said, there are a few individuals outside of that specific team who stand out as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime series' manga.

Kei Tsukishima and nine other Haikyuu!! characters ranked according to their popularity among fans

10) Tanji Washijō

You don't have to be liked to be remembered (Image via Production I.G)

Not every Haikyuu character has to be likeable to be memorable. In Washijō's case, his favoritism toward tall people and criticism toward Hinata make him somebody that fans can easily remember, even if it's for the wrong reasons. On the bright side, he's the one who helps Hinata get into beach volleyball in Brazil in the manga.

9) Ryūnosuke Tanaka

Haikyuu's Tanaka is a very important, if not underrated, member of Karasuno High. He looks like a punk but is surprisingly kind and gets involved in several comedic moments within the series. Tanaka might not be as fast as Hinata or as strong as Asahi, so it's largely his personality that makes him so endearing to the fans.

It's also pretty amusing that he actually marries Kiyoko by the end of the Haikyuu manga.

8) Hitoka Yachi

It would be hard to forget one of the very few prominent women in Haikyuu (Image via Production I.G)

There are hardly any prominent female characters in this series. The most notable one is Hitoka Yachi, who was effectively Kiyoko's replacement. She underwent quite the character arc, going from somebody insecure and knowing practically nothing about volleyball to being a valued manager who helps the team out however she can.

7) Kōshi Sugawara

The vice-captain of Karasuno High's boy volleyball team (Image via Production I.G)

Although Sugawara is largely outclassed by Kageyama in terms of setting, he remains an important player for Karasuno High in Haikyuu. Sugawara is the vice-captain of the team and primarily serves as a supporting character for the others. Even if his personality is rather simple, he's still one of the most popular characters in Haikyuu, having even ranked second once on an official popularity poll.

6) Kenma Kozume

Not your average gamer (Image via Production I.G)

Nekoma High's rivalry with Karasuno High has always been fascinating. Among Nekoma's students is the beloved Kenma, a volleyball player who also loves to play video games. His reserved demeanor stands in sharp contrast to many of the series' more outspoken characters.

It's also quite amusing that he's a pro-gamer and a CEO at the end of the series, showing how successful he is even if he doesn't play volleyball.

5) Kei Tsukishima

One of the best middle blockers out there (Image via Production I.G)

There are lots of well-known characters at Karasuno High. Even someone as antagonistic as Tsukishima has fans, which isn't surprising given how much screen time he gets. His snarky behavior can be amusing at times, especially because it adds tension to a series that can be lacking in it outside of volleyball matches.

His kindness toward Tadashi contrasts with his usual behavior in a good way, and that's not even mentioning how talented of a player he is. He's a terrific middle blocker and is one of the most important players on Karasuno High's volleyball team.

4) Tooru Oikawa

It doesn't matter if you love him or hate him, for he is one of the most iconic characters in Haikyuu (Image via Production I.G)

Some people despise him, but many more adore him. He's insanely popular, consistently ranking in the top five in official popularity polls. It helps that he's more complicated compared to the average Haikyuu character, which adds more depth to his personality than some other players who are rather one-dimensional.

He loves volleyball and works hard, yet that's not always enough for him to win. It's easy to see why he was envious of people like Kageyama in the past, which is a big reason why some people might remember him.

3) Yū Nishinoya

Small players have it rough in volleyball, but Nishinoya excels at one thing: being a Libero. He's saved Karasuno's hide a bunch of times throughout several crucial volleyball matches, which is especially important since their defense can be lacking at times.

Aside from his excellent positional skills, some Haikyuu fans admire him for his energy and interactions with other members of his team. Not to mention, it's pretty cool seeing him interact with Kiyoko in some humorous scenes.

2) Shōyō Hinata

Short, but full of determination (Image via Production I.G)

A good main protagonist tends to be memorable one way or another. Thankfully, he's a terrific character that is easy to love for a number of reasons. For starters, he's a short person in a sport dominated by taller players, yet his determination to overcome this setback is endearing to many Haikyuu fans.

His astonishingly fast speed is his greatest asset for scoring points for Karasuno and is the main reason why he's any good in the game despite his lack of technical skill and height. His growth from a terrible player to one of the best is one that many Haikyuu fans should remember for years to come.

It also helps that he's not as divisive or annoying compared to many other Shōnen protagonists. Hence, he's likeable compared to many other popular protagonists from other series.

1) Tobio Kageyama

The best setter in the series (Image via Production I.G)

Rival characters tend to be more interesting and memorable than the main character, depending on the series. It's not as if Hinata is a bad character, either. One could go with either Kageyama or Hinata for the number one spot, and neither decision would be questionable.

In Kageyama's case, there is something very intriguing about one of the best volleyball players being stuck in a middling high school team. He's brash and a bit insufferable at first, but fans of the series love his chemistry with Hinata and how he grows as a volleyball player.

In the manga, he also manages to play in both the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, which is honestly really cool. It's also worth noting that he has near-perfect stats by the end of the series, according to official statistics.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

