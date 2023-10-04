While Kagurabachi chapter 4 is set to release on October 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans have been leaked. As per the spoilers, the chapter has revealed essential facts regarding the power system of the sorcerers in Kagurabachi. Additionally, it focused on the first one-on-one battle in the series, with Chihiro taking on the sorcerer to save Char.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw the Chihiro and his partner, Shiba, meeting the eyewitness. To their bewilderment, the witness turned out to be a little girl named Char. She told the protagonist about seeing the "strongest sword in the world" that emitted clouds. Near the end of the chapter, an unnamed sorcerer captures Char, prompting Chihiro to unsheath his blade to save her.

Kagurabachi chapter 4 spoilers show Chihiro defeating the sorcerer to save Char

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 4 is titled "Sorcery and the Enchanted Sword." The chapter begins with the sorcerer from the previous chapter insisting that he needs to capture Char at all costs. Chihiro then unsheathed his blade and used "Kuro" to free the little girl from the sorcerer's grip.

Shiba arrived at the battlefield using his teleportation sorcery upon Chihiro's calling. He then took Char with him and teleported back to a car. Undeniably, the little girl was surprised to see Shiba using sorcery. As such, she asked if she could also use sorcery like them. Chihiro's partner then revealed that anyone could use sorcery.

The spoilers of the Kagurabachi chapter 4 revealed that Sorcery is derived from "Genryoku," the life energy present in every human being. One who can attune themselves to this life energy may obtain sorcery powers. Shiba then explained that an enchanted blade has the potential to amplify this innate power, something that a regular sorcerer cannot achieve.

On the other hand, Chihiro continued to fight his opponent using the abilities of his enchanted blade. Wasting no time, he used "Kuro," which took the form of a black goldfish, to slash through everything in front of him. Shiba then explained to Char that the goldfish she was seeing was the shape of the Genryoku (Life energy) being amplified.

Since life energy or Genryoku varies from person to person, it took the form of a goldfish for Chihiro, while it resembled "clouds" for the person who chased after Char in the past. Moving back to the battlefield in Kagurabachi chapter 4, the sorcerer mentioned that it was his second time witnessing an enchanted blade and the first time fighting against one.

He then chanted Furaku and summoned multiple Daruma dolls to attack Chihiro, who cut through them all using Kuro. The sorcerer noticed Char and shouted, mentioning how everyone would die protecting her. The spoilers of Kagurabachi chapter 4 revealed that Char's mother died protecting her daughter, and thus her death was a waste.

The leaked raw scans and spoilers of Kagurabachi then saw a flurry of beautiful action sequences featuring Chihiro and the unnamed sorcerer. The latter once again used Furaku to summon plenty of explosive daruma dolls to attack Chihiro. However, the protagonist used a new technique called Aka (red) and summoned a red goldfish.

The sorcerer felt that Chihiro unleashed this new move to defend himself. As the protagonist tried using "Kuro," the sorcerer quickly went behind him. However, Kagurabachi chapter 4 revealed that the true ability of "Aka" (red) wasn't defending but absorbing the sorcery powers and enabling the user to use it.

As such, Chihiro pointed his blade at the sorcerer and released sorcery powers that he absorbed. Once he defeated the sorcerer, he checked in on Char to see if she was okay. Kagurabachi chapter 4 spoilers showed that while the little girl had no money, her and Chihiro's interests matched. As such, he agreed to protect Char.

After promising Char that he would protect her, the dark-haired protagonist went back to the defeated sorcerer and asked him who his owner was and why he was after Char, and also enquired about the location of Kuregumo (the enchanted katana that emitted clouds).

