Bleach TYBW episode 15: Wandenreich's location gets revealed as the Gotei 13 take on the Sternritter

With the release of Bleach TYBW episode 15, fans witnessed the anime finally reveal Wandenreich's location, which left the Shinigami shocked about how they missed out on the place for a thousand years. Upon Quincy's arrival, they immediately went after the Gotei 13 Captains who lost their Bankai. As they dominated the fight against the Shinigami, a new hope appeared.

The previous episode saw Yhwach declare Ishida Uryu his successor. It led to unrest within the Sternritter, as they hoped that Jugram would be named the next king. However, Yhwach's wishes were absolute, following which the Father of the Quincy launched the Sternritter's attack on Seireitei.

Bleach TYBW episode 15: The Sternritter plan to annihilate the Shinigami

Jugram in Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 15, titled Peace from the Shadows, opened with the Sternritter having a meeting as Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth conveyed the Father of Quincy's mission plan to his Sternritter. Even though several Gotei 13 captains had lost their Bankai, Yhwach wanted his Sternritters to get rid of them first.

The episode then focused on the Soul Society as Yhwach revealed how Wandenreich was hidden within the shadows of Seireitei itself, meaning that they never infiltrated the Soul Society but were present there all along.

Meanwhile, Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth had been sent to eliminate the new Gotei 13 Captain-Commander Shunsui Kyoraku. However, Nanao Ise was able to stop him.

Toshiro in Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, Bazz-B got matched up against Squad 10 Captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya and Lieutenant Rangiku Matsumoto. Considering that Toshiro had lost his Bankai, he had discovered a new way to fight alongside Matsumoto. While their technique did work at first, Bazz-B's flames were too strong for Toshiro to handle. Thus, the Squad 10 heads were left at a disadvantage.

The moment Bazz-B had nearly defeated Toshiro, Sternritter Cang Du arrived. Given that he was the one who stole Toshiro's Bankai, he also wanted to be the person to eliminate him.

Soifon in Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the meantime, Sternritter BG9 confronted Squad 2 Lieutenant Marechiyo Ōmaeda to learn his captain Soifon's location. Due to the Lieutenant's persistence in not betraying his captain, BG9 went after his sister. That's when Soifon arrived to help her Lieutenant.

Soifon revealed her new technique, Mukyu Shunko, which was an enhanced version of Shunko. She used the same to try and defeat her opponent. However, BG9's technique was far superior, using which he seemingly defeated Soifon.

Askin in Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Back at the R&D department, Sternritter Askin Nakk Le Vaar appeared. Soon after, Squad 12 Captain Kurotsuchi Mayuri and Lieutenant Nemu Kurotsuchi appeared. Mayuri had realized Quincy's trick the last time they attacked. Hence, he had already prepared some countermeasures for the same.

Seeing that, Askin decided not to fight Mayuri and decided to back away. Just as the Squad 12 captain learned about the Gotei 13 captain's defeats, he got a transmission from Kisuke Urahara. He revealed how he found a way for the Shinigami to reclaim their Bankai.

Final thoughts on Bleach TYBW episode 15

Bleach TYBW episode 15 saw the Gotei 13 captains give a tough fight against the Sternritter, despite their lack of Bankai. Hence, if they can claim them back, their new abilities and techniques could help boost their Bankai powers, giving the Shinigami some hope of victory.

